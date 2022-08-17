Rock & Roll Torchbearers Daughtry to Perform at Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500

Daughtry, the multi-platinum Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, will perform a pre-race concert for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Texas Motor Speedway.

Daughtry will perform a sixty (60) minute set beginning at 1 p.m. CT on the pre-race stage near the start/finish line. The concert highlights the pre-race activities leading into the speedway’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, the opening race of the Round of 12.

Texas Motor Speedway is offering fans premier access to enjoy the concert and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 driver introductions with the purchase of a Sunday Pre-Race Pass ticket upgrade while supplies last. While the pre-race concert is free with any race ticket, Sunday Pre-Race Pass holders will move from the grandstands to the front of the stage for the Daughtry concert, driver introductions, and more.

Daughtry is one of the most visible and consistently successful Rock & Roll bands on tour, having sold more than nine million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year.

Daughtry returned to their hard rock roots with the release of their sixth studio album, Dearly Beloved , in September 2021 that included the singles “World on Fire”, “Heavy is the Crown” and “Lioness”.

“We’re honored to announce Daughtry as the pre-race concert for this year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500,” said Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage. “The tremendous energy the band always brings to the stage and their lengthy catalog of great hits will have our NASCAR race fans singing along to every song leading into the green flag of our NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. Daughtry’s performance is a great addition to the full schedule of entertainment and motorsports competition we have planned for the entire week.”

The newly renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway 1/5-mile dirt track will kick off the weekend of racing with the inaugural C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA. The four-day event (Sept. 21-24) features practice on Wednesday (Sept. 21), qualifying races Thursday and Friday (Sept. 22-23) and mains and finals Saturday (Sept. 24). Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions. NASCAR stars currently confirmed to participate include Christopher Bell, two-time NASCAR Cups Series Champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch.

TICKETS:

For ticket information for the September 24-25 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, including individual day tickets for C. Bell’s Micro Mania, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.