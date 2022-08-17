More Than $10,000.00 Extra Added to Saturday’s Usac/Cra Purse

This Saturday night, August 20th, when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car drivers return to Perris Auto Speedway for the first time in eight weeks, they will have a lot of extra reasons to be there. To be precise, more than 10,000 extra reasons as the fans and friends of the sport have chipped in and added nearly $12,000.00 extra on top of the regular purse for the California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night. Spectator gates for the show will open at 5:00 and racing will begin at 6:00.

Defending California Racer's Hall of Fame Night champion Brody Roa. Kenny Lonngren photo.

The California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night is one that keeps the fans on the edges of their seats and the drivers sawing on their steering wheels all night long. It starts in qualifying where the driver who turns the fastest lap will receive the $1000.00 Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award. If by chance that driver breaks Nic Faas’ existing track record of 15.833, he will receive an extra $400.00 from the Woodland’s Auto Display.

Following qualifying, one of the track’s most popular races of the year will hit the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval, the Plastic Express Junior Kurtz/Bill Simpson Trophy Dash. This is not your grandpa’s yawner three-lap trophy dash for a plastic trophy. This one is done Speedway Motorcycle style. The four fastest qualifiers will contest four three-lap races. Each driver will begin in each starting position one time. The winner of each three lapper will receive three points. Second place will get two points, third will get a single point and fourth gets a zero. At the end of the final three lapper, the points from all four races will be tabulated and the driver with the highest total will receive $2,000.00! Second highest will receive $1,000.00. The third place finisher will pocket $600.00 and fourth will take home $400.00. In addition, there will be a mystery award of $200.00. That will go to one of the four drivers via a random draw.

“We want to thank all the supporters who generously donated to this Saturday’s race,” promoter Don Kazarian said on Tuesday. “Every year they step up and put extra dollars into the purse. This year they have added more than $12,000.00 on top of the regular prize money for the show. That is amazing. We also must thank Chris Holt for managing all of this. He has been with us since day one in 1996 and when it comes to this race, he oversees all the donations and makes everything work without a hitch.”

“There is extra money available throughout the program for the sprint cars,” Kazarian continued. “Every lap in the main event pays a minimum of $100.00 to the leader. There are several laps that pay more including two laps that pay $400.00 to lead, two that pay $500, and one that pays $700.00. In addition, the driver with the best passing job in the main event will receive a $500.00 bonus. If a driver were to sweep the show, between the regular purse and all the bonuses, he would take home over $12,000.00.”

Going into Saturday’s race, Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa has won the series' last two races (Perris on June 25 and Santa Maria on August 6th) in a row. In addition, he took the lead with two laps to go and won last year’s California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night. Roa will be challenged by nine-time series champion and archrival Damion Gardner of Concord, Yorba Linda’s Matt Mitchell, Austin Williams of Corona, Eddie Tafoya Jr. of Chino Hills, Norco’s Cody Williams, teammates Logan Williams of Yorba Linda & Matt McCarthy of Riverside, Corona’s Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and Arizonian’s Charles Davis Jr., R.J. Johnson, and others.

As well as the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, the IMCA Modifieds, PAS Senior, and Young Guns Sprint Cars will be racing. 2007 track modified champion Randy Thornell of Apple Valley brings a 15-point lead over Riverside’s Justin Dunn into Saturday’s race. Brandon James of Yucaipa is one point behind Dunn in third. Andy Papp of Guatay is fourth and Matt Hicks of Santee is fifth.

Seligman, Arizona’s Richard McCormick holds a 24-point lead over Palmdale’s Rick Hendrix in the Senior Sprints. Ed Schwarz of Santa Fe Springs is third. Apple Valley’s Stevie Rogers has been the only Young Gun on the track this year and has been running with the Senior Sprints. This week she will receive Young Gun competition when Nuevo’s Cash Culp and Elexa Herrera of New Cuyama make their PAS debuts.

As an added attraction, the beautiful, vintage WRA cars will be on the track for an exhibition.

