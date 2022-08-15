Grandview Freedom 76 Info Released, Modified and Sportsman Double-Header This Weekend

This weekend Grandview Speedway will return to action with two different programs as part of the 60th season anniversary celebration.

On Saturday, August 20, the racing program will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Qualifying events will be run in both divisions leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified main event, and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature race.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Ryan Grim and Joe Funk along with Sportsman driver Jesse Landis. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

The weekend action will begin on Friday, August 19 when the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars are in action starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10 for this event that was added to the schedule to replace an event that was postponed on August 5.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is the next big event on the schedule, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite drivers good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 17, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 16 with the 9th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $15, with children ages 6-11 paying $5, while children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35 , and no license is required.

For the Freedom 76 on Saturday, September 17 for the Modifieds, Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while children ages 6-11 are $10, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 24.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 10 and remain there until the 18th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 16-18.

Craig Von Dohren, a twelve-time track champion, continues to lead the point parade in the T.P. Trailer Modified division after a third place outing in the Forrest Rogers Memorial last Saturday. Brett Kressley currently sits second in points, however he cut the distance between himself and Von Dohren after scoring his second Forrest Rogers Memorial $10,000 win last week. Doug Manmiller remains in third position after a solid fourth in the Rogers Memorial, Jeff Strunk remains fourth in points after a runner-up finish on Saturday, while Duane Howard sits fifth in points after a fifth place feature finish.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Craig Von Dohren – 3715, 2. Brett Kressley – 3625, 3. Doug Manmiller – 3470, 4. Jeff Strunk – 3283, 5. Duane Howard – 3156, 6. Tim Buckwalter – 2933, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 2406, 8. Ryan Grim - 2088, 9. Cory Merkel – 2025, 10. Kevin Hirthler – 1871.

Brian Hirthler remains the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman point leader after a late race rally for a fourth place finish on Saturday. Dylan Hoch cut into Hirthler’s point lead with a second place outing on Saturday to remain second in points, Kyle Smith and Jimmy Leiby sit third and fourth in points after both had non-top ten finishes last Saturday, Mike Schneck Jr. moved into the top five after an eleventh place outing last week.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 2912, 2. Dylan Hoch – 2663, 3. Kyle Smith – 2190, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 2173, 5. Mike Schneck Jr. – 1830, 6. Parker Guldin – 1765, 7. Cody Manmiller – 1667, 8. Dakota Kohler – 1640, 9. Ryan Graver – 1470, 10. Cole Stangle – 1456.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, August 19 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman - 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR