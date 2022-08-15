Better Than Ezra, Multi-Platinum Rock Band, to Perform Pre-Race Concert at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 – the Final Race Before Heading into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Multi-platinum rock band Better Than Ezra will perform the pre-race concert at Daytona International Speedway prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 27. The New Orleans-based group will set the stage for a high-stakes evening, as drivers battle it out for their spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in the final race of the regular season.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to play at a venue as renowned as Daytona International Speedway, let alone at such an exciting event,” said Kevin Griffin, lead singer, guitarist and pianist in the band. “We can’t wait to perform for a crowd as enthusiastic as NASCAR fans, and we plan to put on a great show for everyone.”

Skyrocketing to fame in the early nineties, Better Than Ezra has a long list of chart-topping hits, including “A Lifetime,” “Desperately Wanting,” “King of New Orleans,” and more. Their song “Good” captured the No. 1 spot on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks Chart in 1995 and went multi-platinum.

In 2018, Better Than Ezra was named to Billboard’s “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time,” as well as earning a spot on Billboard’s “100 Greatest Alternative Songs of All Time” with their hit song “Good.” Their music has been a creative influence within pop-culture, from Taylor Swift covering “Breathless” in 2010, to the Emmy award-winning television series Desperate Housewives featuring “Juicy” in a popular promotional campaign. The band released their latest single “Grateful” in 2018 and are currently working on new music.

“Between the pre-race festivities and the action-packed competition, the upcoming weekend at The World Center of Racing is slated to be a fantastic event,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Now, with the addition of Better Than Ezra as our pre-race concert, it’s going to be even more special. I’m thrilled we’re able to continue the pre-race concert series in 2022 and create such a wonderful experience for all the fans.”

The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 27 on pit road and is just one of many pre-race activities available for fans with a UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access admission. Fans can also get access to special driver and VIP appearances, an exclusive look into the NASCAR Cup Series’ garages, up close access to driver introductions and the opportunity to ‘make your mark’ at Daytona International Speedway by signing the start/finish line.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 Reserved Ticket + UNOH Fanzone Package starts at $109. For fans who have already purchased their ticket for Saturday’s race, the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access add-on is $60. Fanzone access is also available for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday Aug. 26, starting at $25. Kids 12 and under are admitted free both days.

The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is always a spirited battle between the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ young guns and seasoned veterans on the 31-degree banking. The highly anticipated Coke Zero Sugar 400, also held under the lights, serves as the intense, “last-chance” race for competitors to make the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will feature NASCAR’s ‘Next Gen’ car which has produced incredible, exciting racing in 2022.

Friday’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes the green flag at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Ryan Blaney is the defending Champion of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. While he currently sits second in the championship points battle, he is winless in ’22 and may have to repeat the feat in 2022 if he hopes to make the Cup Series Playoffs.

