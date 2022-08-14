Quick Results Grandview Speedway - August 13, 2022

The next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 20, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is the next big event on the schedule, coming up on Saturday, September 17. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or announcer Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night.

Since the 1960's, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com

52nd ANNUAL FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL RACE SUMMARY – AUGUST 13, 2022

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL FEATURE FINISH (50 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Ryan Lilick, Brad Grim, Ron Haring Jr., Ron Kline, Ryan Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Kevin Graver Jr., Eric Biehn, Carroll Hine III, John Willman, Mark Kratz, Justin Grim, Cory Merkel, Ryan Beltz, Craig Whitmoyer, Darrin Schuler, Jared Umbenhauer, Joe Funk, Jesse Leiby, Ray Swinehart, Btrett Gilmore, Mike Lisowski

DID NOT QUALIFY: Michael Storms, Dylan Swinehart, Brad Arnold, Steve Swinehart, Mike Tyson, Kevin Hirthler, Dan Waisempacher, Nate Brinker, WB James, Bobby Trapper Sr.

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): STEVE YOUNG, Dylan Hoch, Mike Myers, Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Ryan Graver, Zane Roth, Matt Clay, Lex Shive, Nathan Horn, Mike Schneck Jr., Nathan Mohr, Joey Vaccaro, Adrianna Delliponte, Kyle Smith, Jesse Landis, Decker Swinehart, Logan Bauman, Kenny Bock, Jimmy Leiby, Parker Guldin, Dakota Kohler, Zach Steffy, Kyle Hartzell, Mark Kemmerer

DID NOT QUALIFY: Jesse Hirthler, Bryan Rhoads, Mark Mohr, Michael Burrows, Mike Stofflet, Cody Manmiller, Nicholas Hamm

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, August 19 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

