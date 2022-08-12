Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Fan Appreciation Night August 18

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway may have fallen victim to a rainout on their recent August 5 event, however, the management team remains committed to presenting their Fan Appreciation Night and $5 general admission seating ticket.

Fan Appreciation was on the docket for last Friday and while the pits began filling and the front gates ready to open, Mother Nature instead put the stops to all of that when an unexpected rain storm washed out the night’s action.

Now Fan Appreciation Night – consisting of the USAC East Coast Sprints, ARDC Midgets, IMCA Pennsylvania Sprint Series and the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks – will be held on Thursday, August 18 with the same $5 general admission price tag.

The USAC East Coast Sprinters will be racing in a $2000-to-win feature event. To date they raced three times overall at Bloomsburg with Briggs Danner winning twice and Alex Bright once. Danner is also the current point leader thanks to seven wins this season.

ARDC comes to Bloomsburg for the first time since 1971 when they contested on the ½-mile cider oval. The popular Midget car organization has made 22 appearances at the track dating back to 1947 all taking place during the annual fair.

The 1947 ARDC race at Bloomsburg marked the first ever Midget race at the track and was won by Mike Joseph. The great Jiggs Peters was the last ARDC Midget driver to win here. Since the track reopened last season ARDC has been rained out three times.

The IMCA Pennsylvania Sprint Series, which are the very popular winged 305 Sprints, have not disappointed in two previous Bloomsburg outings. Strong car counts and excitingly close action have become a trademark of the group in each of their appearances thus far.

For the first time the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks, which run under the Sport Compact Dirt Racing Association (SCDRA) rules, will be making laps at Bloomsburg. They have also been added to this year’s Bloomsburg Fair along with the Central Pennsylvania Legends for a Thursday, September 29 show.

Thursday, August 18 front gates open at 5:00 pm with racing set to get underway starting at 7:00 pm.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR