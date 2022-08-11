Virginia Motor Speedway to host the $3000 to win Prelude to the World Championship Saturday, August 20

The stars and cars of the FASTRAK Pro Late Model Touring Series will invade Virginia Motor Speedway for the $3000 to win Prelude to the World Championship. Many of the Mid-Atlantic's top Pro Late Model drivers will be on hand to not only take home the $3000 top prize but also get some valuable track time for the $50,000 to win FASTRAK World Championship set for September 23-24, 2022.

"What this essentially boils down to is a paid practice for Pro Late Model competitors for our upcoming $50,000 to win FASTRAK World Championship presented by Dealer Group USA," commented track owner and President Bill Sawyer.

Sawyer added, "the FASTRAK Pro Late Model races are some of the best races we host here at Virginia Motor Speedway; no matter where you look, there is always three and four wide action throughout the field."

Also, see the tracks Budweiser Modified, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, and Collision One Limited Stocks in action.

Competitor gates for Saturday, August 20, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On track, activities will begin at 5:45 pm with hot laps.

Adult tickets are just $15; seniors (60+) $12; military $10; students 13 – 17 years old $8; and children 12 and under free. Pit passes, regardless of age, will be $25. Prelude to the World Championship tickets can be purchased in advance by going to https://bit.ly/Prelude_tx or at the gate on race day.

16" coolers are welcomed, but no glass is allowed. There is plenty of free well-lit parking, and camping (no hookups) is allowed at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½-mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway's 2022 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information. Also, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway , and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

