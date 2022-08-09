Drive of a Lifetime! Talladega Superspeedway Track Laps for Charity Back This Saturday, Giving Guests Chance to Experience the 2.66-mile, 33-Degree Banking

After hosting two successful “Track Laps for Charity” events in 2022 that have raised $27,500 for local charities, Talladega Superspeedway is set for event No. 3 this Saturday, Aug. 13, which will benefit “A League of Our Own - Oxford,” an organization that gives mentally and physically disabled children the chance to play baseball.

Track Laps for Charity, which gives those in attendance the ability to make two laps around the mammoth 2.66-mile mammoth track in their personal vehicles plus tour the incredible infield Talladega Garage Experience (Open House & Pit Road Grill will be open), will be held from 9 am until 1 p.m. CDT. The minimal $50 donation per car/truck for the two laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, which will donate the money raised to “A League of Our Own – Oxford.”

In addition, the track has introduced a new ‘Track Laps + Race Ticket Package.’ For just $100, not only will guests (one vehicle) get to take two laps around NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue (33-degrees of banking in turns) but will also receive two tickets to the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 2.

Pre-registration is highly recommended for Saturday’s event can be found at https://www.nascarfoundation. org/talladegagives or click here. Track Laps for Charity can also be purchased the day of the event.

Officials at Talladega Superspeedway are thankful for incredible support by the local community, as well as tourists, for the first two “Track Laps for Charity” fundraisers of 2022, which raised $12,500 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and East Central Alabama, and $15,000 for United Way of North Talladega County.

“We can’t wait for this Saturday," said Brian Crichton, President of Talladega Superspeedway. "We are so indebted to so many people who have been a part of our two Track Laps for Charity events that have been held thus far in 2022. So many individuals from our local community, along with countless others from many states in the southeast, have made the trip to drive on the greatest track in the world and have helped us raise funds for our local charities. The weather forecast looks great so I urge those planning to attend to sign up in advance!”

As part of the Talladega Garage Experience Open House, families will get a sneak peek at the 140,000 SF area, complete with Kids Zone and Game Zone, the unique 35,000 square foot “BIG BILL’s” covered Open Air Social Club, and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. Attendees will be able to take their photograph beside Talladega Superspeedway’s Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car and the traditional Vulcan Trophy (miniature version of the colossal Vulcan statue - www.visitvulcan.com - that is awarded to each NASCAR Cup Series winner at ’Dega. Both will be placed in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane where Ross Chastain celebrated after he captured the GEICO 500 in April.

Guests at Saturday’s Track Laps For Charity event will see how race fans who will be attending the YellaWood 500 will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR by being able to be up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays. The YellaWood 500 will culminate a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 1-2. For race weekend (which also includes the Saturday, Oct. 1 Sparks 300 and Chevy Silverado 250) ticket information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR

