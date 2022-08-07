Bloomsburg Fair Raceway falls to rain; Fan Appreciation Night rescheduled for August 18

No sooner was the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway pit area filing up with race cars in anticipation of Fan Appreciation Night, a rainstorm suddenly blew through the area and abruptly put an end to any racing activities for the evening.

With just $5 admission for a four division show the raceway was looking forward to hosting a very affordable night of racing. Even though weather reports indicated that little to no rain would pass over Bloomsburg things unfortunately took a change for the worse when the late afternoon rain storm not only hit but remained stalled for some time afterwards.

All is not lost, however, for Fan Appreciation Night as the entire program, consisting of the USAC East Coast Sprints, ARDC Midgets, 305 Sprints and the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks, will be moved to Thursday, August 18 with the same $5 general admission price tag.

The 358 Modified event that was slated for that date will not be run. After conferring with several Modified teams about the event it was decided to best hold off for the time being with that race due to a number of impending factors.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR