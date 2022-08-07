Von Dohren and Decker Swinehart Winners on Bob Hilbert Sportswear Night at Grandview Speedway

It was “Do It in the Dirt” Night sponsored by Bob Hilbert Sportswear on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and after a night of wild, crazy, exciting and entertaining stock car racing action, Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. secured the lead on a lap 18 restart from Carroll Hine III of Reading, Pa. and raced home to his sixth point race win of the season in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature.

Decker Swinehart of Fleetwood, Pa. came out on top of a great duel with Steve Young of Collegeville, Pa. to score his second feature win of the season in the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman feature event.

The feature race winners each received bonus money from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment, who every week provide both winners (Modified $300, Sportsman $200) with the bonus money, in the race program that was part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.

Sponsor Bob Hilbert Sportswear was on hand to celebrate their 50th year of business, with fan giveaways, as well as selling retro t-shirts designed after their original t-shirt “Do It in the Dirt” that got the business started some 50 years ago, with the shirts being sold at retro prices for just $5.00!

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature got off to another fast start, running the first eighteen laps without a caution. Carroll Hine III took off at the drop of Starter Ray Kemp’s green flag and set the early pace, leaving Darin Schuler of Stroudsburg, Pa and Nate Brinker of Macungie, Pa. to battle for second position.

Action was fast and furious throughout the field as everyone was battling for position and Craig Von Dohren began charging through the pack. After starting in 14th position, Von Dohren was up to seventh by lap ten, then moved by Justin Grim of Orefield, Pa. one lap later, John Willman of Birdsboro, Pa. on the next lap, and Kevin Graver Jr. of Lehighton, Pa, by lap fourteen.

At this point Hine III had built up a big lead and was into lapped traffic by lap twelve. Von Dohren caught the Schuler-Brinker battle, and quickly worked by the duo into the second position by lap seventeen, just before the first caution for a slowing Brett Gilmore of Kutztown, Pa. on lap eighteen.

The restart found Von Dohren outrun Hine III and into the lead, while Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa., last week’s winner, continued his charge through the field after starting in 15th, and was now joining the race up front battling with Brinker, Graver and Schuler.

Just behind that great action was another struggle for positions in the top ten going on between Willman, Michael Storms of Mohnton, Pa., Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. (22nd starting spot), Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa. (18th starting spot), and Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa. (26th starting spot).

Jeff Strunk reached second by lap 21, and the battle was on with Carroll Hine III for the second spot. Strunk put the pressure on Hine III, but could not secure the number two position despite racing side by side for many laps.

The second and final caution waved on lap 27, regrouping the field behind Von Dohren, but he proved too strong on this night and raced home to his sixth point race win of the season, and the 120th win in Saturday night NASCAR Modified competition at Grandview Speedway.

The last restart did shuffle the top spots as Kressley and Storms gained several spots in the last three laps to secure top five finishes.

At the wave of the checkered flag it was Von Dohren in for the win followed by Strunk, Kressley, Hine III with a career best run, Storms with his best finish since joining the weekly ranks in the Norm Hansell 357, Brinker, Graver Jr. with their best outings of the season, Willman, Manmiller and Duane Howard of Oley, Pa. with a late rally for tenth.

Qualifying heat race winners for the 34 cars on hand were Schuler, Brinker and Ryan Beltz of Barto, Pa., while the consolation was captured by Kressley.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event saw pole starter Steve Young grab the early lead with Nate Horn of Slatedale, Pa, and Joey Vaccaro of Reading, Pa. close behind. Decker Swinehart used a lap three restart to sweep around the outside of the other drivers into second spot and begin a great duel with Young for the top spot.

The two battled from lap four through lap thirteen, with Swinehart challenging on top, until Young changed lanes to prevent the pass, then Swinehart went to the bottom, with Young on the top, racing side by side in an entertaining duel until a caution slowed the action.

While the top two were racing each other for the lead, Vaccaro and Horn were tied up in a struggle for third followed by a fast approaching Adrianna Delliponte, who had advanced from tenth starting spot.

Swinehart was able to use the outside lane on the lap thirteen restart to take the lead away from Young, with Horn and Delliponti advancing to second and third.

With the remainder of the feature running caution free, the battle for the top ten positions was hot and heavy. At this time point leader Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa., who started 14th, was on the move and had advanced to seventh by lap fifteen, fifth on lap sixteen, fourth on lap eighteen, third by lap 20, and into second on lap 22.

Swinehart proved too strong at the end, and raced home to his second win of the season and third career win followed by the late charging Hirthler, Horn with his best career finish, Delliponti with her best outing of the season, Young, Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa., Vaccaro, Dylan Hoch of Mertztown, Pa., Lex Shive of Pennsburg, Pa. and Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, NJ.

Qualifying heat race winners for the 28 cars on hand were Horn, Young and Swinehart, with Shive winning the consolation.

The next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 13, featuring the much anticipated 52nd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds who will be racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win the race in honor of the man who created and built Grandview Speedway.

This race program will also include the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Representatives from Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom will be on hand to promote hiring opportunities for their special event, HAUNT, to be held in the fall at the park. Modified qualifying heat races will be sponsored by Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom for this special night of racing, the Forrest Rogers Memorial.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $30, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

BOB HILBERT SPORTSWEAR NIGHT SUMMARY – AUGUST 6, 2022

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Carroll Hine III, Michael Storms, Nate Brinker, Kevin Graver Jr., John Willman, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Jared Umbenhauer, Ryan Grim, Brad Arnold, Ron Kline, Justin Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Cory Merkel, Darrin Schuler, Kevin Hirthler, Mark Kratz, Brett Gilmore, Dylan Swinehart, Ryan Beltz, Ryan Lilick, Craig Whitmoyer, Ron Haring Jr., Ray Swinehart

DID NOT QUALIFY: Brad Grim, Steve Swinehart, Bobby Trapper Jr., Brad Brightbill, Mike Lisowski, Kyle Lilick

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DECKER SWINEHART, Brian Hirthler, Nathan Horn, Adrianna Delliponte, Steve Young, Cody Manmiller, Joey Vaccaro, Dylan Hoch, Lex Shive, Jimmy Leiby, Jesse Hirthler, Nathan Mohr, Mike Schneck Jr., Ryan Graver, Parker Guldin, Hunter Iatalese, Dakota Kohler, Mark Gaugler, Kenny Bock, BJ Joly, Bryan Rhoads, Zach Steffy, Kyle Hartzell, Kyle Smith

DID NOT QUALIFY: Wayne Rotenberger, Zane Roth, Mike Stofflet, Keith Haring

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-Laps $10,000 to win, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Friday, September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, September 3 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR