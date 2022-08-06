Thunderstorms, Rain Force Cancellation of Saturday’s. Davenport Energy Night Event at South Boston Speedway

Strong afternoon thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and forecasts calling for additional thunderstorms and rain throughout the evening have forced South Boston Speedway officials to cancel Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event.



Tickets and armbands purchased for Saturday night’s event will be honored at the next event on Saturday night, August 20.



South Boston Speedway will celebrate its 65th anniversary on Saturday night, August 20 with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event.



Twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and a 65-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will headline the night’s racing action.



The six-race program will also include a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Member competitors of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association, driving vintage racers, will compete in a 25-lap race.



A colorful fireworks display celebrating the speedway’s 65th anniversary will follow the night’s racing action and cap the anniversary celebration.



Additional details will be announced soon.



Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the August 20 Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, August 19. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate on race night.

SBS PR