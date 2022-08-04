Bob Hilbert Sportswear Night at Grandview Saturday Features Modified and Sportsman Double-Header, Giveaways, $5.00 T-Shirts

This Saturday night Grandview Speedway will present another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program as part of the 60th season anniversary celebration.

The race program this Saturday, August 6 will feature a double-header with the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman participating in qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event, all getting started at 7:30 pm.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups will be starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

The night of racing will be known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor celebrating the very first tee shirt that Bob Hilbert made and sold at the speedway, he first sold tee shirts at, Grandview Speedway.

It all started with a one-color tee shirt called “Do It in the Dirt” at Grandview Speedway 50 years ago. That was the start of what we now know as Bob Hilbert Sportswear. Growing up as a race fan, Bob started to letter his friend’s race cars and then decided to print tee shirts. It was well before there was an industry of tee shirt printers.

Come out and celebrate with Bob and Anne and the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team, they would love to see all of you wear your oldest or most favorite Bob Hilbert Tee shirt!

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team will be there with fan giveaways that evening along with selling the brand new 50th anniversary edition of the Do It in the Dirt tee shirt.

They are rolling back the prices and selling this limited-edition tee for JUST $5.00 EACH!

Bob Hilbert Sportswear has products available to the performance and race industry along with apparel for schools, fundraising, commercial and corporations.

For more info about Bob Hilbert Sportswear and how they can go to work for you, visit them on line at www.bobhilbert.com or you can shop the online store at www.bobhilbertshop.com for the latest products they have in stock!

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified driver Mark Kratz and Sportsman driver Hunter Iatalese. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

Friday, August 5 will see the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action with another double-header program starting at 7 pm., with Adult Grandstand admission set at $10 for the Friday night program.

Action continues to be hot as the weather every Saturday night, and the T.P. Trailer Modified drivers will be out in full force again this week. Jeff Strunk raced to his first win of the year last Saturday, after a great battle with one-time winner Jared Umbenhauer and a late charge from three-time winner Brett Kressley. Five time feature winner and point leader Craig Von Dohren saw his point lead shrink just a little bit last week, but still holds down the top spot. Doug Manmiller has a feature win this season and will also be looking to add to his totals as well as other top point drivers like Duane Howard, Tim Buckwalter, Cory Merkel, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim and nearly three dozen drivers on Saturday night.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have been super competitive, sharing the wealth all season long with nine different feature winners in Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Dylan Hoch, Kenny Bock, Decker Swinehart, and Keith Broightbill in the Firecracker 40.

Brian Hirthler has been the only repeat winner so far, and after last week’s back to back wins, has now recorded four on the season and added to his point lead looking for a third point title. With the strong competition all year other top point drivers out to break his win streak include Dylan Hoch, Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Mike Schneck Jr., Dakota Kohler, Cole Stangle, and Jesse Hirthler.

One of the most looked forward to race events of the season, the Forrest Rogers Memorial, is just around the corner on Saturday, August 13 starting at 7:30 pm. The 52nd annual running of the race to honor the builder of Grandview Speedway, will again be run over the distance of 50-laps and pay the T.P. Trailer Modified winner a handsome $10,000 pay envelope for his efforts.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL 50 Laps for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman (Rain date for Forrest Rogers Memorial) – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

