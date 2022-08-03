Thrilling Racing, Great Music, Patriotism, Family Bonding, Camping and So Much Fun: Bass Pro Shops Night Race Delivers Full Throttle Entertainment

Whenever 40 high-revving NASCAR Cup Series stock cars are unleashed on Bristol Motor Speedway’s all-concrete high-banks under the bright stadium lights it’s like a special magic is created. The result is most always chaos erupting, which sends fans to the edges of their seats as dramatic finishes unfold.



Over the years there have been too many memorable finishes to count. The unique facility in NASCAR has a way of creating “Wow” moments and leaving fans breathless at America’s Night Race. Combined with the high-suspense drama of the NASCAR Playoffs and heightened emotions of the drivers laying it all on the line and the stakes are raised to a supreme level.



Guests who visit The Last Great Colosseum during the September 15-17 weekend at BMS know that the incredible racing action on the track is just one component of the immense fun that’s included in the overall experience.



Consider the following:



Awesome Music: NASCAR racing and music have been tied together over the years like a hand fits a glove, and that’s especially true at Bristol Motor Speedway. BMS, true to its location in the Birthplace of Country Music, has earned a reputation for bringing in some of the most entertaining acts to perform at various times throughout each race weekend. At this year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race fans can expect more of the same, with legendary American rock band 3 Doors Down performing the pre-race concert and country performer Tim Dugger taking the Food City Fan Zone Stage on Friday night. You'll want to check the schedule of performances throughout the weekend so you won't miss a single beat.



Pre-Race Infield Experience: Speaking of 3 Doors Down, they will headline the pre-race concert that will be held as the feature attraction in this exclusive access attraction inside the Bristol Motor Speedway infield near the NASCAR pit area. Fans of the band and those guests seeking to get closer to all the pre-event action can now purchase the new Pre-Race Infield Experience on Saturday evening for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Fans who purchase this upgrade experience will be able to go into the BMS infield and enjoy the pre-race concert and be there for all the action during the world-famous Bristol Motor Speedway driver introductions, where the Cup Series drivers enter The Last Great Colosseum to the sounds of their favorite music. Fans will be able to access the area at 5 p.m. and will be able to stay inside the infield until the last driver is introduced, just prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race green flag.



Now that’s a TV: Another great thing about attending a race at Bristol is the unbelievable entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung stadium video display. Completed in April 2016, Colossus TV has the highest viewing quality of any permanent outdoor stadium display in the world, featuring 2880 x 1350 lines of resolution. Compare that to the average home HD TV screen at 1920 x 1080. It currently hosts nearly 54 million LEDs and 18 million pixels, which are grouped tighter than the large-scale outdoor displays in Times Square. Watching Colossus TV is like sitting in your living room with the state-of-the-art digital experience but still having the live race action going on right in front of you.



United We Race: You won’t find a place that’s more patriotic, that honors, celebrates and cherishes American virtues and values better than Bristol Motor Speedway. From timeless performances of the National Anthem, to powerful military flyovers, the red white and blue can be seen everywhere around BMS property. This year there will be additional programs and activities that will be announced in the coming days that will celebrate America bigger and better than ever.



Lots of Food Options: If you love food, Bristol Motor Speedway has something on its menu for you. With more than 50 concession stands scattered throughout the stadium’s concourse level, there’s a delicious meal just waiting for you to enjoy. Whether it’s Domino’s Pizza, Pinty’s Chicken, barbecue and rack of ribs at the Food City stand, grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, classic nachos, chicken tenders and french fries or other specialty items, there’s something for every palate at BMS. Earlier this year BMS introduced the new Robert Irvine’s Chef Shack near Gate 8 that offers some hearty bowl options crafted exclusively by the celebrity chef of Food Network fame. For those who crave the quality taste of Bush's Best products, two Bush's Beans Trackside Cafés are located on concourse level, one near Gate 5 on the backstretch and another close to Gate 17 on the frontstretch. Kids can also get in on the fun with special kids' meal options. Located near Gate 14, the official kids' meal includes a choice of mac-and-cheese or a PB&J sandwich, fruit snacks or goldfish, Capri Sun or chocolate milk. Also new this year is a stand from Ohio-based Buckeye Wraps that will offer completely gluten free wraps; meanwhile, Charlotte-based J&R Concessions will bring in their famous Philly Cheesesteaks to serve to fans at their stand near Gate 4.



Epic Anniversaries: You can’t have a true holiday without celebrating some sort of special milestone anniversary. This year we’ve all been celebrating the landmark 30th anniversary of our great partner Food City’s involvement with NASCAR racing at BMS. In 1992 Food City joined our family of sponsors and we’ve all benefitted from their support and dedication ever since. We are proud of our association with Food City, who sponsored the Cup Series in April with the Food City Dirt Race and this weekend will sponsor the always exciting Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night. Remember to take a moment this weekend to thank Food City for all that they’ve done over three decades to elevate and amplify Bristol Motor Speedway and the sport of NASCAR.



Activities Galore: There's so much to do during the weekend around the grounds of Bristol Motor Speedway, including stops in the Fan Midway and Fan Zone. There's music, games, food, rides, exhibitions, stunts, souvenir haulers, track walks, appearances by drivers, legends and other celebrities, autograph sessions and more. Guest Welcome Villages are positioned strategically to offer guest assistance. You'll also want to kick back and enjoy some NASCAR-style tailgating with your friends prior to each night's race. Throughout the weekend in the BMS Fan Zone you will always find some type of entertainment being showcased at the popular Food City Fans Zone Stage, including the famed Trackside Live with hosts Jose Castillo and Alex Weaver.



Family Bonding: The race is the perfect opportunity for parents to share their love of NASCAR with their children. Talk about the science of racing, pick favorite drivers, share some laughs and also some ooohs and aaahs when the powerful race cars speed around the track. The memories you will make at BMS will last a lifetime and likely be passed on through many generations. And for families, BMS is offering free kids tickets on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday kids tickets are only $10.



Speaking of Kids: There’s tons of fun stuff for kids to do at the track at the BMS Kids Zone, which is located in the North Lot at BMS Entrance 1. In the BMS Kids Zone there will be Inflatables, a euro bungie, a racing simulator, a challenging rock wall, the cornhole game, coloring stations and an area where STREAMWORKS powered by Ballad Health will offer some engaging STEM activities. To elevate the fun-meter, BMS’s loveable and mischievous raccoon mascots, Bump and Run, are scheduled to make appearances on Friday and Saturday.



Social Scene: While you are visiting BMS, you are strongly encouraged to check out the popular "It's Bristol, Baby!" sign located at the track's North Entrance and take a photo or two beside the iconic landmark. Then you'll need to go ahead and tour all the other BMS signature photo locations positioned throughout the campus to compile a complete set of images. Speaking of signature locations, you certainly will want to take in the dramatic panoramic views offered at the brand new Sugarlands Shine 360 Bar located near Gate 6 on the backstretch and make it a point to stop by the other Sugarlands Shine concession location called “The Bootlegger” near Turn 1 on the Mezzanine level.



Bring Your Own Stuff: Guests are allowed and encouraged to bring refreshments and food in a soft sided cooler that doesn’t exceed 14x14x14. Fans should also bring other necessary supplies like sunscreen, hats, sun glasses, seat cushions and ear protection. To review a complete list of items that are allowed and a few that aren’t, please check the BMS website.



Camping all Around: Sometimes it’s nice to just get outside and become one with nature. Bristol Motor Speedway provides you with the perfect opportunity to access your inner outdoors enthusiast during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. BMS owns and operates five campgrounds around the facility and each provides a variety of amenities. Whether you drive a modernly-mobile RV or prefer to anchor a tent in the ground, BMS has you covered. Once you are here camping, you will have easy access to the grounds and all of the excitement going on inside the stadium. Your ticket to fun is merely a quick walk away.



Fast Cars, Intense Racing: There’s so much fun to be had and we’ve barely mentioned the real star of the show. Yes, it’s Bristol, baby! Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will beat and bang on each other – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem inside the high-banked bullring. In the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers doing what they do best, and driving the brand-new Next Gen car for the first time on the BMS concrete surface. You’ll see all of the stars, including Bristol dominator Kyle Busch, who won on Bristol’s dirt covered track in April, along with defending Night Race and Series champ Kyle Larson. Past BMS winners Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick also will be among those to watch, along with Bristol All-Star Race winner Chase Elliott and rising stars Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric. In addition to the Cup Series, the race weekend will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and the Bush’s Beans 200 in the ARCA Menards Series.



Tickets are going fast: Demand is at an all-time high and this historic race weekend is positioned to generate one of the biggest crowds in BMS history. We hope you will be a part of it!



The weekend begins with Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending winner Chandler Smith battling for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Sept. 15, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of the Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



On Friday, Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the first elimination race of the Playoffs.



To purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. Fans can also purchase tickets at any Food City location through Sept. 6.

