Richmond Raceway’s Iconic Fan Experience is Loaded with Entertainment for the First-Ever NASCAR Summer Race Weekend on Aug. 13-14

When NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for the first-ever NASCAR Summer Race Weekend, fans will have an abundance of entertainment options on and off the track for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 14.

“We are ready for race fans to come enjoy the biggest NASCAR party of the summer at America’s Premier Short Track,” said Lori Collier Waran, Richmond Raceway President. “Summer is about creating memories, so there is no better way to do that than a race weekend at Richmond Raceway. From the moment fans arrive, we will have entertainment and activities ready from the midway to the grandstands to the FanGrounds.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Richmond Raceway will host its final Track Laps for Charity of the year from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. All proceeds from this event will support the Special Olympics Virginia and Richmond Raceway Cares. For more information on Richmond’s Track Laps for Charity, visit www.richmondraceway.com/ events/tracklapsforcharity.

Family Movie Night will also be hosted on Wednesday in the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater beginning at 7:30 p.m. Fans are invited to watch Pixar’s Cars movie with friends and family, and are encouraged to bring their own seating. Light concessions will be available.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Richmond Raceway will host the fan-favorite Rolling Campground Concert presented by Larry’s Hard Lemonade beginning at 8:00 p.m. Cody Christian Duo will perform from the back of a Toyota Tundra in the Laburnum, Main and Lot F Campgrounds. Fans can be on the lookout for giveaways and other surprises. S’mores Night will also be hosted in Heritage Village. As a DJ plays, campers will make their own s’mores creations to win prizes.

Country music star Cody Johnson will perform for a sold-out crowd in the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 12. Dillon Carmichael and Randall King will be the openers for the acclaimed show. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. To learn more about upcoming Virginia Credit Union LIVE! concerts, visit www.vaculive.com.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will host an autograph session in the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Wristbands will be distributed at the Worldwide Express display in the midway beginning on Saturday 11 a.m. To receive a wristband, fans must have a Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation race ticket. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult to receive a wristband.

As part of the first-ever NASCAR Summer Race Weekend, Toyota owners will receive exclusive perks including dedicated Toyota parking, Toyota express lanes for expeditated entry and free premium earplugs and access to the Toyota Green Space in the midway for fans to relax, enjoy the outdoors, play lawn games and engage with Toyota’s hybrid vehicles.

The Toyota Racing Experience and Toyota Racing Kid Zone will be open in the midway on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Toyota Racing Experience includes vehicle displays and fan touch points featuring driver appearances and race simulators. The brand-new Toyota Racing Kid Zone incites a family-friendly race day experience including games, photo engagements and the opportunity to win Toyota Racing premiums.

Throughout the summer race weekend, fan experiences will be aplenty with activities and events all over Richmond Raceway. Here are some of the highlights:

NASCAR Kids Zone returns in the Midway with inflatables, color station, Richmond Raceway activity books, face painter, caricature artist, games, prizes, and other NASCAR themed activities to entertain the whole family. The NASCAR Kids Zone will be open in advance of races on Saturday through Sunday.

Photo Moments will be available to fans throughout the facility including the Virginia is for Lovers LOVE letters and State of Virginia cut out.

eNASCAR will be on display with four simulators to race virtual Richmond Raceway in iRacing and a gamer tent featuring Mario Kart.

The Bold Rock Lemonade Stand will be located next to The World’s Largest Racing Piston on the frontstretch of the midway. The area will include a portabar. The Bold Rock Lemonade Stand will open on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

On the Group Performance Stage, the track will host regional groups to showcase a wide variety of talents all weekend in the midway.

NASCAR Tracks App Scavenger Hunt with 10 QR code locations on property at Richmond Raceway. Prizes throughout race weekend for fans to participate.

Raceway Ministries will host a church service for fans at the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater near the midway on Sunday at 8:15 a.m.

The infield FanGrounds will have plenty of events and entertainment for race fans throughout race weekends. Highlights include the following:

The Markel Entertainment Plaza will have a DJ, yard games and driver Q&A’s featuring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Lawless Alan on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. and NASCAR Cup Series drivers on Sunday including Joey Logano at Noon, Alex Bowman at 12:15 p.m. and Martin Truex Jr. at 12:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Kids Zone joins the FanGrounds with a large coloring board and giant Connect 4 and Jenga games for families to enjoy together.

NASCAR eSports Gamer Shade Structure along the frontstretch will include multiple iRacing simulators for race fans to test their skills against America’s Premier Short Track. Fans could also get surprise visitors to drop by to showcase their skills on the simulators.

Fans can visit Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane to take photos with each day’s race trophy including the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation trophy on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Federated Auto Parts 400 trophy on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In the Midway, Trackside Live returns on Saturday through Sunday with drivers, bands and entertainment all race weekend. Tentative schedule is below:

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Corey Heim Q&A

Saturday, 11:45 a.m. Grant Enfinger Q&A

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. Carson Hocevar & Dean Thompson Q&A

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Everwilde Band

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Celeste Kellogg Band

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Cody Christian Band

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. Celeste Kellogg Band

Sunday, 12:15 p.m. Denny Hamlin Q&A

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Q&A

Sunday, 1:45 p.m. The Scarlett Band

Stay up to date with all the fan activities and entertainment for the first-ever NASCAR Summer Race Weekend with the online fan guide at www.richmondraceway.com/ fanguide.

Richmond Raceway PR