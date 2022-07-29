Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Del Hahn Tribute set for August 6 with 77-lap Modified main

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s popular Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) will be the highlight on Saturday, August 6 with the Del Hahn Tribute.

An iconic driver and impressive winner, Hahn of Palmerton, passed away in November of 2015 and was inducted into the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame 2018. His career spanned across five decades.

At 20-years old Hahn began racing in the mid-1950s starting in the Sportsman class at the paved Dorney Park Speedway and then Mahoning Valley Speedway, when the track was a dirt surface. He is the 1957 &’58 Mahoning champion.

Hahn continued to race at Mahoning through the 1963 season which afterwards sat dormant until 1970 when it reopened as an asphalt speedway. He has the distinction of being among an elite group to have won there on both dirt and pavement.

Hahn is also one of only 17 drivers to have raced and won at all three eastern Pennsylvania asphalt tracks of Dorney, Mahoning and Evergreen Raceway. Between just those three tracks he has over 40 feature wins.

It was also common to see Hahn show up at many of the area’s dirt tracks such as Nazareth, Big Diamond, Grandview and others. He is most recognized by his signature 7/7 car number which carried him to all those victories.

As an acknowledgement to his famous number the Modified feature will be contested in a distance of 77 laps and award $2500-to-win. Thanks to the Hahn family there is additional monies distributed to drivers as well as other perks.

The Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks will also be in action as part of the MVSHoFS. Futures and Micro Stocks are part of the night’s racing card.

The MVSHoFS is a special five race series run amongst the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks and pays tribute to select individuals who have been inducted into the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown. The Hahn event is race #4 of the 2022 MVSHoFS.

Kyle Strohl is the current MVSHoFS point leader over Brian DeFebo. TJ Gursky leads the way with the Street Stocks while Cody Boehm is just ahead of his brother, Jacob Boehm, with the Hobby Stocks.

There will be a draw for heat line-ups and redraw for the features. While there is a separate point tally for the MVSHoFS, all drivers signed in will additionally receive 50 show-up points towards the regular season championship with the exception of the Futures which who will collect regular points.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20. Pits are $45. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Racing begins at 6:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

