Urc Sprint Tim Higgins Classic at Grandview Saturday, V&M Towing, Sds Photography Christmas in July Add Bonuses for Modifieds and Sportsman

The 60th season anniversary celebration continues this Saturday at Grandview Speedway with another action-packed program of stock car racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner.

The race program this Saturday, July 30 will feature another triple-header with the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman being joined by the United Racing Club Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 31-lap URC Sprint Car feature race.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, with children ages 6-11 admitted for $10, while children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

It will be Christmas in July on Saturday, July 30, as V&M Towing along with SDS Photography will be providing bonus money for both the Modified and Sportsman racers in the features plus the addition of cash dashes for both divisions. Santa Claus will also make an appearance for the youngsters that evening as well.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature winner will pocket a cool $3500 total payoff with purse and bonuses for the 30-lap main event, while the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman winner will collect a total prize of $1000 for the 25-lap feature.

A Cash Dash will be run in both the T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman divisions on Saturday for the heat race winners. The total payout for the Modifieds will be $1000, with the Sportsman racing for a total of $500. The breakdown will be decided on race night depending on the number of heat races to be run with all participants receiving part of the payoff.

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Meet and Greet, this week hosted by Modified driver Mike Laise. This week’s drivers include Modified driver Darrin Schuler and Sportsman driver Zane Roth, and possibly a URC Sprint driver still to be named. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

Saturday’s program will be another in a series of race events recorded and produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The United Racing Club Sprints will be making their only visit of the season this Saturday night to compete in the Tim Higgins Classic, honoring the former racer with the club who passed away two seasons ago. The club is paying tribute to Tim Higgins at Grandview, the track where he ran one of his final races at, as well as being close to his Reading area hometown.

The URC Sprint drivers will be competing in a 31-lap main event that will reward the winner with a cool $3100, the number 31 being used because it was the number Tim Higgins used during his driving career.

The most recent URC Sprint event saw current point leader Jason Shultz take home the win, as he will be leading the list of drivers into competition this Saturday along with other top point racers like Josh Weller, Dallas Schott, Andy Best, Adam Carberry, Jake Karklin, Ryan Stillwagon, Mike Thompson and Brandon McGough.

The T.P. Trailer Modifieds will be out to stop last week’s feature winner Craig Von Dohren, who picked up his fifth point race win of the year and took over the point lead in the process. Other top point drivers looking to hit the win circle this week include Brett Kressley, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Cory Merkel, Ryan Grim and Mike Lisowski.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman saw point leader Brian HIrthler score his third win of the season last Saturday and he will be leading the rest of the drivers into action this week looking for another win.Other contenders include top point drivers like Dylan Hoch, Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Mike Schneck Jr., Parker Guldin, Cole Stangle, Dajota Kohler, Cody Manmiller and Ryan Graver.

The following week on Tuesday, August 2 will be the final NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event with the special Triple Roaring 20’s program for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds starting at 7:30 pm.

The program will include qualifying races leading to 3/20-lap features races all paying $2000 to win and $200 to start. There will be a bonus of $5000 if a driver can win all three, or a $1000 bonus for winning two features all provided by Pioneer Pole Buildings. Also, if a driver captures his first Thunder Series win, an additional bonus of $3000 will be added to make for a $5000 win for a 20-lap feature. This race program will also include the 602 Crate Sportsman, making their first Thunder series start.

The following Saturday, August 6 will be the rescheduled night of racing known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor celebrating 50 years of business. The celebration will include the very first tee shirt that Bob Hilbert made (Do It in the Dirt) and sold at the speedway he first sold tee shirts at, Grandview Speedway.

The race program will be a two-division affair featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Track Officials are announcing to all race teams that run 602 engines in the Sportsman division, that a new local rebuilding center is now available under the supervision of the RUSH racing series. The rebuild center is KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center and has gone through and completed the RUSH certification and training process. KB Performance is now ready to accept engines.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Series – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, August 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR