NASCAR Racing Experience will give fans fast thills prior to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway and the NASCAR Racing Experience announced today that fans will be able to buckle up and drive a real NASCAR race car on the famed mile-long track leading into NASCAR Championship Weekend in November.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, the NASCAR Racing Experience will offer driving opportunities each day through Thursday, Nov. 3, while also offering those opportunities on Monday, Nov. 7, the day after the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

“This is an incredible opportunity for fans to experience Phoenix Raceway from the most exciting perspective possible – the driver’s seat,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Thanks to the NASCAR Racing Experience, fans can now enjoy a taste all of the heart-pounding thrills that the Championship 4 drivers will experience during NASCAR Championship Weekend.”

The NASCAR Racing Experience operates at elite racetracks across the country, allowing fans to drive real NASCAR race cars by themselves at high speeds. Following a drivers meeting with a crew chief that provides training and instruction, fans suit up and get behind the wheel for timed racing sessions that range from 5 to 48 minutes in duration. Ride-along programs are also available.

NASCAR Racing Experience tickets at Phoenix Raceway are on sale now and can be purchased online at nascarracingexperience.com.

Fans who haven’t already purchased tickets for NASCAR Championship Weekend Nov. 4-6 are encouraged to do so without hesitation. Grandstand and hillside tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 6, are already sold out and only a limited number of standing-room-only tickets remain. Tickets are also selling fast for the Friday, Nov. 4, doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series West championship race and the Lucas Oil 150, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship race.

That action sets the table for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship day, which also includes Busch Light Pole Award qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series. Fans can purchase their tickets now at www.phoenixraceway.com

Phoenix Raceway PR

