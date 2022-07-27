Job Seekers, Do We Have an Opportunity for You: Be a Part of the Daytona International Speedway Team as Hiring Events for the August 27-28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend are set

Job seekers take note! Daytona International Speedway will be hosting hiring events next month for those interested in being a part of one of the most exciting event summer weekends in all of sports, featuring the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 27, the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will be held under the lights, will serve as the tense-filled, “last-chance” race for competitors to make the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The night before on Friday, Aug. 26, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will challenge the 31-degree banked venue in what is always a spirited battle between the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ young guns and seasoned veterans.

The Event Staff hiring events will take place inside the hallowed grounds of the iconic, 2.5-mile state-of-the-art motorsports facility on the following dates:

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Those who are selected to be a part of the Daytona International Speedway team will help crate memorable moments and welcome fans from across the country in an enjoyable, stress-free environment to the World Center of Racing.

For the four hiring events, a host of positions are available and will be showcased: Ticket Takers, Ushers, Information Booths, Tram Drivers (CDL required), and ADA drivers. Additional opportunities also include: Hospitality, Security, Emergency Services, and Ticketing.

Applicants can enter Speedway property at the intersection of NASCAR Drive and International Speedway Boulevard and park in front of the Toyota Injector. For more information, applicants can log onto www.careers.nascar.com or call Speedway Guest Services 386-681-6530. In addition, DIS is also seeking volunteer groups to participate, and groups will receive compensation. To inquire, please visit https://www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com/volunteer-opportunities/.

The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will start on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:00 p.m. In last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in his No. 12 Team Penske machine. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature NASCAR’s ’Next Gen’ car which has produced incredible, exciting racing in 2022.

