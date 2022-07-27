Pocono Raceway Hosted Largest Crowd since 2010, Thanks Fans

Fresh off the M&M’SⓇ Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series weekend, officials at Pocono Raceway and NASCAR announced that Sunday’s race was the most attended at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ since 2010. The demand to see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series and enjoy Pocono’s family-friendly, value-first experience was on full display with record camping and sold-out premium seating and hospitality suites bolstering weekend-long attendance figures approaching 100,000.

“Thanks to the fans, 2022 will go down as one of the most special in recent memory for myself and our team,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “We are humbled and grateful by the response we received from our loyal customers and partners and look forward to further delivering on our promise of value and excitement when NASCAR returns to Long Pond in 2023.”

The sparsely populated community of Long Pond once again morphed into one of Pennsylvania’s most populated cities as NASCAR fans, partners, teams and drivers ascended on the Pocono Mountains.

Camping at ‘The Tricky Triangle’’ once again proved to be a highly sought-after experience as Pocono Raceway hosted the largest contingent in track history. After establishing a record-setting number for campers in 2021, the Raceway toppled that mark this past weekend with a sizeable increase from the previous year. The record was highlighted by a sellout of all reserved RV camping. Camping amenities that include the Pocono Raceway Bark Park, #PoconoMtns Inclusive Playground, Infield Block Party, Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center and special visits from the drivers across all the NASCAR series continued to deliver on the Raceway’s promise of offering an incredible value at a wallet-friendly price.

Premium experience options also were in high demand with Pocono Raceway selling out all of its premium seating and hospitality. The suites, Terrace Club, pit side grandstands, Victory Tower and shaded grandstand were all at capacity.

Pocono Raceway continues to be a top destination for race fans and families as the Raceway entered its fourth year of offering NASCAR Cup Series tickets free to kids ages 12 and under as the sport continues its season-long momentum heading toward the Playoffs. To highlight the family-friendly nature of NASCAR events, Pocono Mountain Regional Police reported that no incident calls were received related to NASCAR weekend at Pocono.

NASCAR will return to Northeast Pennsylvania in 2023 for the 50th consecutive year.

Pocono Raceway PR