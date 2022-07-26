Call Family Distillers Sign as Entitlement Sponsor of Aug. 2-3 Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Officials with XR Events have announcedCall Family Distillers as the entitlement sponsor of the Aug. 2-3 Racetrack Revival events at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The event will be named the “Call Family Distillers Bootleg Bash.”

Call Family Distillers, based locally in Wilkesboro, will feature “Willie Clay’s The Uncatchable,” and “The Reverend” moonshine brands as individual event night sponsors on Aug. 2-3.

“It’s a perfect fit. We’re excited, especially being from right here in Wilkes County just right down the street from the speedway,” said Brian Call, founder and owner of Call Family Distillers. “It’s amazing to see the doors re-open at North Wilkesboro Speedway and we can’t wait to be the first sponsor of the first races of the Racetrack Revival.”

The Aug. 2-3 Call Family Distillers Bootleg Bash will feature Touring Modifieds, Mini Stocksand Carolina Crate Modifieds with a test and tune night on Monday, Aug. 1, and full shows Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 3.

“We’ve made staying true to the history of North Wilkesboro a pillar of this campaign, and there’s really no one better to help kick off the Racetrack Revival than Call Family Distillers,” said Barry Braun, XR Events CEO.

Founded in 2014, Call Family Distillers’ history is entrenched in Wilkes County history. Brian’s father, Willie Clay Call, ran moonshine with legendary NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson in Wilkes County. Call Family Distillers will also be The Official Moonshine of North Wilkesboro Speedway and the Racetrack Revival.

The Aug. 2 event will be called “The Uncatchable 50” and the Aug. 3 event night will be “The Reverend 50.” Events are scheduled to begin each night at 7 p.m. EST and finish under the lights.

“It’s a dream come true,” Call added. “I used to come to the races at North Wilkesboro Speedway as a kid. It was a thrill to even watch the haulers come into the speedway back then. We’re excited to be a part of racing returning to the track.”

NWS PR