Six divisions to close out July this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway wraps up the month of July this Saturday evening, July 30, with a six division stock car show plus Kids Big Wheel races at intermission.

Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures will all be in action running heats and features. Race time is 6:00 pm.

The Sportsman Modifieds have a very close championship battle underway as Nick Baer sits just four points ahead of Jaden Brown. Brown has won the past three races while Baer has finished four times as runner-up but is still looking to grab his first win.

As a note there will be no “Topless Night” as originally planned for the Sportsman Modifieds.

In the Late Models reigning class champ Nick Ross has the top spot in the standings along with two wins to boot but Geno Steigerwalt and Mike VanFossen are tied for second and can change things in a heartbeat depending on the outcome.

The Street Stocks have the closest contest going as Todd Ahner leads last week’s winner Mark Deysher by a lone point while Tommy Flanagan is five behind the leader and Jillian Snyder less than 20. Ahner, despite being the all-time wins leader with the division, is seeking his first every title along with his first win of the season.

Corey Edelman is not only the point leader and hottest driver with the Hobby Stocks, but his seven wins this year is best overall among all classes.

Pro 4 point leader Cody Kohler has won four races in seven starts thus far including last weekend’s Ward Crozier Sr., Memorial but current standings runner-up Tyler Stangle remains ultra-close with top-5s in each feature this season including four seconds.

In the Futures it’s Parker Ahner showing the way over Makayla Kohler and Maggie Yeakel.

Added to the night’s activities will be Kids Big Wheel Races sponsored by racers Makayla and Cody Kohler. The Big Wheel Races will be held at intermission. Sign-ins take place upon admission.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Racing begins at 6:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

Coming up in two weeks on Saturday, August 6 will be Race #4 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series featuring the Del Hahn Tribute with the Modifieds running 77 laps.

MVS PR