Pit Pass Indy partnership with World Wide Technology Raceway gives listeners inside-the-cockpit access to racing greats

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, has joined forces with Evergreen Podcasts' Pit Pass Indy as it gears up for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Aug. 20, 2020. The exciting partnership gives INDYCAR fans inside-the-garage access to the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Pit Pass Indy, hosted by longtime Indy car journalist Bruce Martin, is a podcast that takes INDYCAR fans inside the cockpit.

"World Wide Technology Raceway's support for the premier podcast for INDYCAR enthusiasts accelerates the experience because they can truly get behind the scenes of some of the most exciting moments in racing," said David Allen Moss, Evergreen Podcasts' Creative Director.

World Wide Technology Raceway kicks off a high-speed weekend on Friday, August 19, with the historic return of the United States Auto Club (USAC) Silver Crown Series. That's 100 miles of open-wheel champ car action under the lights for Coors Light Pole Night.

"One of the highlights of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is the annual Saturday Night Showdown," said Pit Pass Indy Host Bruce Martin, an award-winning journalist with 40 years of experience covering INDYCAR and NASCAR with authority, wit, and occasional snark. Martin has covered both INDYCAR and NASCAR for some of the biggest media companies, including Sports Illustrated, NBCSports.com, Forbes, and many other media outlets.

"Under the leadership of Owner and CEO Curtis Francois and Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair at WWRT and John Bommarito of the Bommarito Automotive Group, they have revived the short oval into one of the best tracks to watch the exciting action of high-speed INDYCAR racing," Martin continued. "Francois, Blair, and Bommarito are true racers who understand the importance of treating competitors and fans in a first-class manner."

Other action includes Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 Series, and Vintage Indy Registry. A police and first responder parade on Saturday pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Illinois State Police with heritage cars from their collection. There also is midway entertainment and expanded camping options. Fans can upgrade the experience with a paddock pass to get the closest access to the series' cars and stars.

"It's an honor to enter into this partnership to help spread the word of INDYCAR, World Wide Technology Raceway, and the Bommarito Automotive Group," Martin said. "From racing legends such as Mario Andretti to future stars like Colton Herta, our guests and listeners help make Pit Pass Indy your path to victory lane in INDYCAR."

WWTR PR