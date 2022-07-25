Country Music Star Craig Morgan to Perform Pre-Race Concert at Kansas Speedway

Country music star Craig Morgan has secured his own spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the chart-topping artist and U.S. Army veteran will perform a pre-race concert prior to the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook at Kansas Speedway.

“On a day we reflect upon the selfless sacrifices of our military and first responders, I couldn't think of a better artist to perform for our fans” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “It’s an honor to have Craig on stage at Kansas Speedway and I can't wait to hear his set.”

Prior to his music career, Morgan served 10.5 years on active duty with the US Army in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He then continued to serve another 6.5 years in the Army Reserve, totaling seventeen years of service. Craig has made more than 16 overseas trips to perform for US soldiers and their families, a deed that earned him the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for his continuous support of the US military.

“I’m incredibly excited to play for a crowd of individuals as passionate as NASCAR fans,” said Morgan. “Having this opportunity to bring people together on a day that reminds us of the importance of our countrymen and women, the importance of community, that's really special to me.”

One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and “That's What I Love About Sunday.”

In 2008, Morgan was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, one of country music’s highest honors, recognized alongside members such as Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton. His headlining tour, Operation Finally Home Welcomes “God, Family, Country Tour 2022,” launches in October.

Earlier this year, Craig put his survival skills learned in the military to work in the new TV series, “Beyond The Edge” (CBS/Paramount+). Nine celebrities lived in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they faced off in epic adventures and endured the most brutal conditions to raise money for their chosen charities. Craig competed for Operation Finally Home, which provides mortgage-free homes and home modifications to wounded, ill and injured military veterans, first responders, and their families in honor of their service and sacrifice to our country and community.

On September 27, Craig will release his gripping new memoir — God, Family, Country — in partnership with Blackstone Publishing. He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

Morgan’s stage time at Kansas Speedway will precede the final event of an exciting four-race weekend.

It begins on Friday, Sept. 9, with the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 10 elimination race at 6:30 pm CT. The action continues with a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m. CT, the penultimate race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, followed by the ARCA Menards Series Kansas ARCA 150 at 6 p.m.

Then Sunday at 2 p.m., following Morgan’s performance, drivers will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook – the second race of the Cup Series’ Round of 16. Admission to the concert is free with purchase of ticket to Sunday’s race. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR