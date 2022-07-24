Jared Fryar earns prestigious Hampton Heat victory at Langley Speedway

The best qualities of Jared Fryar’s clean and consistent driving style came to the surface in the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway on Saturday evening.



With only one set of tires being available for the race, Fryar had to patiently conserve his equipment while simultaneously maintaining solid track position. Fryar executed his strategy perfectly and pulled away from Mark Wertz and Carson Kvapil in the closing laps to win Langley’s most prestigious race in Jimmy Mooring’s No. 14 Sterling Building Group Chevrolet.



Despite having both a CARS Late Model Stock Car and Super Late Model Tour championship on his resume, Fryar admitted that none of his accomplishments compare to finally securing a victory in an event like the Hampton Heat.



“We made good changes in the morning and that propelled us into having a good run [on Saturday night],” Fryar said. “Only a few changes were made at the break and our car was awesome after that. This is a true testament to all the hours that were put into this car, and it means so much to finally get a $10,000 check, especially in the Hampton Heat of all races.”



Fryar was driving the same car on Saturday that suffered significant damage in a major pileup during the closing stages of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway.



A relentless amount of time an effort was put into completely rebuilding Fryar’s car of the Hampton Heat by Mooring, his crew and Fryar’s dad Marc. Initially unsure of how the car would handle around the flat abrasive surface of Langley, Fryar credited its speed to the determination put in by everyone that has continued to support him throughout his career.



Fryar wants nothing more than to win every single race possible for Mooring and Marc, especially after deciding to scale back his Late Model Stock schedule so he could focus on other endeavors within and outside of racing.



Even with Fryar competing in fewer Late Model Stock races, he had no plans to miss out on the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown and was thrilled to put together a complete race against many of the best drivers in the region.



“You want to race and get better, but sometimes you just get in a rut going to a track and doing your normal routine,” Fryar said. “We were able to sit back and really hone in on this car. You don’t get a car this good that often, and to cap everything off with a win like that is super special.”



The victory for Fryar gives him an average finish of 5.5 between the Hampton Heat and Thunder Road-Harley Davidson 200, which is expected to put him within striking distance of the Virginia Triple Crown points lead once the series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.



Fryar’s only successful attempt at qualifying for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 saw him come home with a fifth-place finish in 2021, which has given him plenty of confidence in his ability to win both a grandfather clock and Virginia Triple Crown title.



“We had a shot at the [Virginia Triple Crown] last year,” Fryar said. “I love it and it’s a lot of fun to run, especially at Martinsville. We need to have a good run down there and hopefully get a win along with some extra money.”



Jared Fryar would like to thank his parents, his wife Katy, Candice, Chris, Everett, Derick Jennings, Nick Baity, Daryl Smithback and spotter Anthony Warren, along with JM Racing, Sterling Building Group, R&S Race Cars, John West Race Engines, Eatmon Mobile Home Movers. Bill’s Golf Carts, Racing Electronics, Swift Springs and MPM Marketing.

