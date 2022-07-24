Alex Panella and Nathan Ward Earn First 2022 Delta Speedway Wins

Stockton’s Alex Panella and Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward earned their first Delta Speedway victories of the 2022 season on Saturday night as part of a red-hot night of dirt racing action in Stockton. The speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union also saw wins from Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood and Vacaville’s Jackson Tardiff.



Panella started out his bid for the $500 Super 600 victory by leading time trials with a 9.722 second lap around the 1/7th mile. His younger brother Nikko Panella – the points leader – won the first heat race while Sacramento’s Austin Wood won heat race two.



Nate Matherly started on the pole position for the 30-lap contest while Alex Panella started a distant ninth. Drake Carter went over in turn one to require a red flag on lap 17. Panella used the restart to peek inside Matherly for the lead, taking the top spot on lap 20. Panella topped Matherly, Medford’s Ashton Torgerson, Nikko Panella, and Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis at the finish.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward won the $300 Restricted 25-lap feature and like Alex Panella, started the effort off by leading qualifying. Bakersfield drivers Blayden Graham and Khloe Cotton were right at home in the warm temperatures as they won the heat races. Ward started on the pole and never relinquished the top position throughout the feature. Andrew Smith of Castro Valley finished second with the points leader Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta finishing third. Peyton Whitehouse of Pleasanton and Brody Rubio of Manteca finished fourth and fifth respectively.



Jeffrey Pahule, Jr. of Brentwood earned his second Non-Wing trophy of the season worth $500 in the 30-lap event. Sacramento’s Austin Wood was the fastest qualifier before former champion Dan Mognaga of Valley Springs and Medford’s Austin Torgerson split the heat races.



Bakersfield’s Yantis earned the pole alongside Tyler Chamorro. The duo tangled coming out of turn four to complete lap one, sending Yantis onto his side for a red flag. Pahule inherited the lead in the skirmish. An incident for Broedy Graham of Bakersfield in turn two closed the field up with six laps remaining. Pahule fended off Nikko Panella for the win followed by Austin Torgerson, Braden Chiaramonte of El Cajon and Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew.



Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville also earned his second win of the season in Jr. Sprints competition. The 20-lap win paid $200. Heston Stepps of Oakdale won two of the heats, with other wins going to Tardiff and Kyle Klagenberg.



Tardiff won the feature from the pole position while July 9 winner Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta finished second. Stepps, Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights, and points leader Briggs Davis of Manteca were the top-five finishers.



The ninth points race for Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union will hit the dirt on August 6!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Delta Speedway Results – July 23, 2022 Points Race #8



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 12-Alex Panella[9]; 2. 19-Nate Matherly[1]; 3. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 4. 73-Nikko Panella[6]; 5. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 6. 2-Austin Wood[5]; 7. 24S-Izaak Sharp[4]; 8. 88-Austin Torgerson[10]; 9. 30-Isabel Barnes[12]; 10. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[8]; 11. 27-Ron Singh[15]; 12. 22E-Brayson Gillio[16]; 13. (DNF) 44X-Jeffery Pahule[7]; 14. (DNF) 91C-Colby Greig[14]; 15. (DNF) 14-Drake Carter[11]; 16. (DNF) 67-Ryan Dotson[17]; 17. (DNF) 27D-Don McLeister[18]; 18. (DNF) 5-Mattix Salmon[13]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[3]; 2. 73-Nikko Panella[4]; 3. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]; 4. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[10]; 5. 2T-Taylor Mayhew[18]; 6. 02-Ashton Torgerson[14]; 7. 2-Austin Wood[9]; 8. 16-Randy Sims[17]; 9. (DNF) 44T-Austin Taborski[16]; 10. (DNF) 13D-Drew Laeber[15]; 11. (DNF) 66X-Broedy Graham[8]; 12. (DNF) 7J-Lucas Johnson[12]; 13. (DNF) 81T-Tyler Chamorro[2]; 14. (DNF) 24S-Izaak Sharp[11]; 15. (DNF) 4-Jett Yantis[1]; 16. (DNF) 22-Dan Mognaga[5]; 17. (DNF) 5-Mattix Salmon[7]; 18. (DNF) 4Q-Mike Graves[13]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 95-Nathan Ward[1]; 2. 33-Andrew Smith[3]; 3. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[4]; 4. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[8]; 5. 25R-Brody Rubio[9]; 6. 4K-Khloe Cotton[6]; 7. 29V-Vito Celli `[7]; 8. 58C-Clay Mibach[10]; 9. 98-Hayden Stepps[11]; 10. 76-TK OBrien[13]; 11. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[12]; 12. 9J-Levi Osborne[16]; 13. 20-Otto Perreira[15]; 14. (DNF) 66B-Blayden Graham[5]; 15. (DNF) 54A-Aniyah Scott[14]; 16. (DNF) 9-Adrianna DeMartini[2]; 17. (DNF) 10-Brodie Copeland[17]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[1]; 2. 55X-Maya Mauldin[2]; 3. 98-Heston Stepps[4]; 4. 12-Haven Sherman[6]; 5. 96-Briggs Davis[11]; 6. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[8]; 7. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[5]; 8. 117-Alex Ranuio[3]; 9. 26-Dylan Silva[9]; 10. 09-Brandon Curry[7]; 11. 97-James Curry[10]

Delta Speedway PR