Jeremy Pilkerton Scores Career First Pro Late Model Win at Virginia Motor Speedway; Kable, Shelton and Brooks Also Grab Wins

Jeremy Pilkerton of Loveville, MD has come close to a Victory Lap Pro Late Model win multiple times over the last two years, it all came together as Pilkerton held of current point leader Austin Hubbard of Bridgeville, DE to score that career first victory. Pilkerton would take the lead on lap 8 from Matthew Hildebrand of Standardsville, VA after getting to the inside out of turn 3.

“We have come so close here on so many occasions, it feels great to finally get this win,” commented Pilkerton in Virginia Is For Racing Lovers victory lane.

On the drop of the green flag the racing went three and four wide throughout the field with Hildebrand leading the first lap. Hildebrand would lead the first seven laps before having Pilkerton take over the top spot on lap 8. Once out front it looked as if Pilkerton would run away and hide, as the action behind him was intense for second on back. Hubbard, Ray Love Jr., and Corey Almond waged an intense battle for second. Once Hubbard had taken control of second he set out to catch Pilkerton for the lead. Several times Hubbard tried to wrestle the lead away, but each time Pilkerton was up to the challenge. Pilkerton would to score the win by 1.473 seconds.

Rounding out the top 5 were Austin Hubbard, Corey Almond, Matthew Hildebrand, and Ray Love Jr.

Ray Kable of Sykesville, MD made his first trip count, sweeping both qualifying and the feature. Kable set fast time and inverted the top four cars with the pill pull putting Joey Polevoy on the pole. Polevoy would lead the first lap with the battle for second behind him hot and heavy. Kable would win the battle for second and set out for Polevoy. Kable would catch and take the lead on lap 7. Once out front Kable would pull away from the battle for second between Polevoy, Rick Hulson, and Chase Butler. With the battle behind him Kable cruised to the win. Rounding out the top five were Rick Hulson, Joey Polevoy, Lance Grady, and Chase Butler. With Kable winning it now make it four different winners in four races.

It took Tim Shelton of Frederickburg, VA a whopping six. It took a little slip by Matt Mead of Elizabeth City, NC on lap five, but that was all Shelton needed. Once out front Shelton pulled away. Mead made a couple of runs at the lead only to have Shelton pull away again. Tyler Shipp would take second from Meads on lap 17. He had a shot on lap 20 on a restart to get inside Shelton, but couldn’t complete the pass and had to fall back into second. Shelton would go to win by a 2.310 second advantage. The victory was Shelton’s fourth in as many tries. Rounding out the top 5 were Tyler Shipp, Matt Meads, James Givens, and Adam Breeden.

Sometimes it pays to be a little lucky. Johnny Brooks of Aylett, VA almost had his night in the Collision One Limited Stock Car 20 lap feature turn in a much different direction. On the lap 7 restart, then leader Raymond Harper was leading the car to green when his car went dead with Brooks up under his rear bumper. Brooks would fall back six spots, of course that was before the caution flew for Harper. That put Brooks back on the point for the restart. Brooks would then go on to take his second win in a row. Rounding out the top five were Brian Maxey, Cory Bradley, Jacob Buie, and John Hankins, Jr.

RACE RESULTS FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25, 2022:

Victory Lap Pro Late Model (30 Laps): 1. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[5]; 2. 38B-Austin Hubbard[6]; 3. 7A-Corey Almond[4]; 4. 96-Matthew Hildebrand[1]; 5. 08-Ray Love Jr[3]; 6. 28-Tyler Dettor[16]; 7. 0-Chase Burrows[8]; 8. 10-Matt Ashworth[12]; 9. 37-Bud Stinson[14]; 10. 38-Nicolas Love[2]; 11. 7-Curtis Hughes[13]; 12. 71-Davis Lipscombe[9]; 13. 92-Nick Davis[10]; 14. 51-Jerry Barker[11]; 15. 14C-Chuck Bowie[7]; 16. 29H-Vaughan Haywood[15]

Fast Qualifier: Austin Hubbard – 19.288 seconds

Truckin Thunder Sportsman (25 laps): 1. 55-Tim Shelton[8]; 2. 25-Tyler Shipp[3]; 3. 23-Matt Meads[2]; 4. 8-James Givens[5]; 5. 01X-Adam Breeden[6]; 6. 101-Tony Breeden[7]; 7. 74-Jim Grady JR[10]; 8. 45-William Baker[11]; 9. 01-Tommy Upshaw[4]; 10. 47-Hunter Wright[1]; 11. 92S-Todd Meredith[9]; 12. 30-Jospeh Millen[12]; 13. 57-Robert Miller[13]

Fast Qualifier: Tim Shelton – 22.029 seconds

Budweiser Modified (25 laps): 1. 90-Ray Kable[4]; 2. 18-Rick Hulson[7]; 3. 51-Joey Polevoy[2]; 4. 48-Lance Grady[3]; 5. 11-Chase Butler[1]; 6. 252-Will Pritchard[8]; 7. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[9]; 8. 84-Ryan Toole[5]; 9. 10S-Tim Schulte[11]; 10. X-Rusty Harmon[13]; 11. 55-Jason Sage[10]; 12. 21J-Curtis Mason[15]; 13. 814-Samuel Lamborgini[12]; 14. 40-Brent Bordeaux[6]; 15. 88-Jay Seward[14]; 16. (DNS) 11K-Robert Kramer

Fast Qualifier: Ray Kable – 20.119 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Car (20 laps): 1. 7-Johnny Brooks[6]; 2. 5-Brian Maxey[5]; 3. 41-Cory Bradley[7]; 4. 21-Jacob Buie[8]; 5. 25-John Hankins Jr[13]; 6. 14H-Ryan Hutchens[2]; 7. 40-Paige Vassallo[10]; 8. 85-WL Johnston[12]; 9. 18-James Slough[14]; 10. 26-James Givens[11]; 11. 01-Trent Clemans[3]; 12. 14-Brandon Bowler[9]; 13. 92-Kacey Gordan[4]; 14. 55-Raymond Harper[1]

Fast Qualifier: Johnny Brooks – 23.051 seconds

