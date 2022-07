Grandview Speedway Tuesday Night, August 2ND Watt, Pauch Jr, Cvd, Laubach, Howard, Strunk, Buckwalter, Kressley Chase Roaring 20’s Ppb Loot, 602 Sportsman Join Program

The final NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of 2022 will take place at the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, August 2nd in the Pioneer Pole Buildings Triple Roaring 20’s for Big Block/358 Modifieds. Also on the program for their first time Thunder appearance is the 602 Sportsman. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Pre-entered drivers for the modified portion of the program include Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Tim Buckwalter, Billy Pauch Jr, Ryan Watt and Doug Manmiller just to name a few.

As for the Triple Roaring 20’s, a unique rules package will allow both Big Block and 358 Modifieds to compete together in this triple 20’s format. This special rules package is offered to the regions modified drivers, with both American Racer and Hoosier tires allowed for competition, and either Big-Block or Spec Small-Block engines permitted.

An event sheet with the complete payoff, rules, and details is available at www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com A 48 RR American Racer tire (any track stamp) will be required for both divisions.

All drivers are required to pre-enter to be eligible for the payoff and bonus money. Drivers shall call 443 513 4456, be sure to provide the drivers name, car number and phone number.

Qualifying for the Modifieds will determine the starting field with the top 12 finishers from the heat race events, drawing the top 12 starting positions in the opening feature. The winner of the first and second feature will then draw an invert number of 6, 8 or 10. This makes a sweep of the Pioneer Pole Buildings $5,000 bonus extremely possible.

After GT Radiator modified qualifying heat race action (each paying $200 to win), the first of three Roaring 20 lap Big Block/358 Modified features will take to the Grandview Speedway. Each 20 lap Modified feature will pay $2,000 to the winner. If any driver can make it a three win sweep, Pioneer Pole Buildings has a $5,000 bonus on the line, making the triple sweep worth $11,000 big ones.

If one driver wins two features, PPB will add an additional $1,000 bucks in bonus money.

What’s even more exciting is, if we have a first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner, PPB will add $3,000 to the first prize paying $5,000 for a twenty lap feature win. Each feature offers an attractive payoff with $200 being paid just to start each feature.

The 602 Sportsman will make a first time appearance on a Thunder event starting with a series of qualifying heat race events, a consolation and a 25 lap feature paying $1,000 to win. Drivers will take part in an open draw to determine the heat race line ups. The top twelve qualifiers from the heats will re-draw for the top twelve starting positions in the feature. All others will start straight up based off their heat race and consolation finishes. 602 Sportsman may run with or without sail panels and the minimum weight limit is 2,300 lbs. They may run Factory Cap Seals, Factory broken head bolt seals or R.U.S.H. sealed rebuilt crate 602’s, Chip is 6200 rpm.

602 Sportsman pre-entries include Cody Manmiller, Logan Barman, Zane Roth, Logan Watt, Joe Toth, Nathan Horn, Decker Swinehart and Jon Josko.

Drivers are required to pre-enter to be eligible for the posted payoff, bonuses and to draw.

Pioneer Pole Buildings, sponsor of the bonus money is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Pioneer was founded in 1998, and has since built their business and quality reputation on providing customers with top quality buildings at very competitive prices. Pioneer Pole Buildings is located on South Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven, PA. For more information, please call 888-448-2505 or visit their website at: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com

Advance tickets may be ordered by calling, 443-513-4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up on race night at 4:30 PM. Adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 are $10 and children five and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

