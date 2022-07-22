Topless Sportsman 40 To Headline Saturday Night’s Macon Speedway Action

Weddle Performance Engines night will feature a special event for the division that they sponsor, the Sportsman class. A 40-lapper will be run at Macon Speedway this Saturday, with the teams removing the roof of each race car for the annual Topless Sportsman feature event. Six other divisions will also race.

Springfield, IL driver, Dennis Vander Meersch leads the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman into the night after winning four of the seven features so far this year. The veteran driver has a 38-point lead over Rick Roedel of Shelbyville, IL. Scott Landers, Jim Farley, III, and Phil Moreland round out the top five in points. Saturday’s race should be a good one as the Sportsman fields have been strong and are coming off of a good race on Wednesday night in Taylorville.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models are back at it Saturday night with former champion, Dakota Ewing, leading the way. Ewing is followed by teammate Rockett Bennett, who is the youngest driver in the class, Colby Eller, Ryan Miller, and Colby Sheppard. Ewing, Sheppard, and Braden Johnson each have two feature wins, while Jose Parga has five and Dalton Ewing has one.

Quite the battle is building at the top of the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified standings. Coming into Saturday’s event, only four points separate leader Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, and Summerfield, IL’s Rodney Standerfer. Taylor has won two features in the class, while Standerfer has claimed three. Alan Crowder is third in the standings with Tim Luttrell and Zach Taylor in the mix.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also race on Saturday night.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR