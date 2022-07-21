Pre-race Infield Experience, New Super Fan Suites Among VIP Upgrades Available at Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway officials are offering several new VIP experiences for fans to take advantage of during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race to maximize their visit to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff weekend at the iconic short track.

Among the new items available for purchase includes:

A ticket to the brand-new Pre-Race Infield Experience

A pair of new Superfan Suites where team allegiances unite

A new BMS Premium Parking Area near Hospitality Village

The pre-race Fan Track Walk experience

Back for the first time since 2019, the Pre-Race Infield Experience will once again put fans up close to the action as the festivities get underway on Saturday evening for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Fans who purchase this upgrade experience will be able to go into the BMS infield and enjoy the pre-race concert and be there for all the action during the world-famous Bristol Motor Speedway driver introductions, where the Cup Series drivers enter The Last Great Colosseum to the sounds of their favorite music. Fans will be able to access the area at 5 p.m. and will be able to stay inside the infield until the last driver is introduced, just prior to the green flag for the famed Bass Pro Shops Night Race.



Due to the popularity and high demand of the BMS Superfan Suites, two brand new Superfan Suites have been added to the fold, one for fans of Ryan Blaney and another for fans of Richard Childress Racing. The two new Superfan Suites join five others that are already sold out for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend, including Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, defending champ Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Stewart-Haas Racing.



A concept Bristol Motor Speedway unveiled in 2019, the Superfan Suites allow fans of one particular driver or team to enjoy the racing action at BMS in a climate-controlled luxury skybox suite that is decorated in the colors and logos of their favorite drivers with comfortable theatre-style seating, closed-circuit televisions and food and beverages. To book one of the seats in the new Ryan Blaney Superfan Suite or the Richard Childress Racing Superfan Suite, please click here.



Because of the high demand for BMS Premium Parking areas, track officials have added a brand-new 100-space Premium Parking Area near the track’s Hospitality Village. This parking area is expected to sell out quickly so fans will need to call in as soon as possible to reserve their space in the prime location. This two-day combo (Friday & Saturday) premium parking pass at Hospitality Village is located adjacent to the BMS Hospitality Village and BMS Fan Midway, only steps away from the entrance to Gate 13. To purchase this premium parking pass, please click here.



Another popular fan upgrade that is back by popular demand is the Fan Track Walk, which takes place on Saturday afternoon prior to the running of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Tickets for this upgrade experience are going fast, so fans are encouraged to make their purchases quickly. Fans will get to enter the stadium at 3 p.m. and walk around the historic all-concrete, high-banked half-mile where so much NASCAR history has unfolded. Just prior to the green flag, participants will have the opportunity to see, touch and feel the racing surface where all of the legends of NASCAR have battled throughout the years. To participate in the Fan Track Walk, please click here.



Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile short track. NASCAR’s best drivers will go doorhandle to doorhandle – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the revered bullring.



In the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including Bristol dominator and recent Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch, defending Night Race winner Kyle Larson, fan-favorite Chase Elliott, rising stars Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain, and veteran drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney.



Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). Meanwhile, Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending winner Chandler Smith will battle for the victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series race (Sept. 15, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio). The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).



To purchase tickets or any of the VIP experience upgrades or premium parking listed above, please visit the BMS website for online transactions. Tickets are also available by calling the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR