Double the Racing, Double the Fun: Back-to-Back Cook Out Summer Shootout Nights Highlighted By Christmas in July and Faster Pastor Theme Events

Buckle-up for a double feature of Legend Car and Bandolero Cook Out Summer Shootout racing on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 as Charlotte Motor Speedway’s grassroots racing season winds down and the on-track action heats up.

Christmas Comes Early

On Monday, Christmas Day will be five months away, and what better way to celebrate than watching cars fly across the frontstretch just as eight-tiny reindeer will take the skies on Christmas Eve. Round 8 of the Shootout season will bring the North Pole to the quarter-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway as fans will be filled with cheer as they yell loud for drivers to hear during “Christmas in July” night at the speedway!

The night will also feature a bevy of Christmas-themed fun and games for guests of all ages, even those on the naughty list.

Admission is just $5 on Monday. Fans can get in for FREE when they bring a new, unwrapped gift with them to the gate. The toys will be donated to local charities. As always, good little boys and girls 12 years of age and under get in free.

From the Pulpit to the Pits

The racing and jubilation continues Tuesday, July 26, as the local clergy put the pedal to the metal in a battle of who will be the fastest flying pastor in “Faster Pastor” school bus race. It’s one of the most anticipated races of the season as men of the cloth follow the lead of Carrie Underwood and let “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

Area clergy members scheduled to take part in the school bus slobberknocker include:

Evan Smith, Providence Baptist Church, Harrisburg

Ric Blazi, Hickory Grove Baptist Church

Zach Whitt, Multiply Church

Tyler Kulp, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School

Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach

Admission to Tuesday’s Faster Pastor night is just $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. All fans named Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Mary, Ruth, Esther or Sarah get in FREE.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

Follow all the thrilling CookOut Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #WeCreateLegends.

