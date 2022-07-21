Delta Speedway Hosts Next Round of Micro Sprints Battles This Saturday

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union races into its eighth Micro Sprints points event of 2022 on Saturday night, bringing another action-packed card of Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints to the dirt at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.



All seats are general admission, priced at $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $20. Tickets can be purchased through MyRacePass or at the gate. The drivers meeting is at 5:30pm this weekend due to forecasted high temperatures. Hot laps and qualifying will follow. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year.



Stockton’s Nikko Panella swept both Super 600 Wing and Non-Wing during the seventh points race on July 9. Those performances place him into the championship lead in both divisions, pursuing the $1000-to-win championships. Panella is trying to complete the “cycle” at Delta Speedway, having already won Jr. Sprint, Restricted, and Super 600 titles in his strong career.



Medford brothers Ashton and Austin Torgerson rank second and third in Super 600 followed by Fresno’s Raio Salmon and Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, with a 30-lap event on tap for $500 to the winner.



Non-Wing is a bit closer with Panella’s cushion over Austin Torgerson at just three points. Ashton Torgerson, Pahule, and 2021 Restricted champion Jett Barnes of Visalia make up the balance of the top-five for Saturday’s race. It also pays $500 to win and is also a 30-lap affair.



One of the most outstanding Restricted performances in recent years has been turned in by Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin, scoring five wins during the seven race campaign. His championship lead is not insurmountable yet, however, leading Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood by 58 points. 2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca, Pleasanton’s Kellan Harper, and Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez are the top-five in the standings. Restricted competes for 25 laps and no less than $300 to win.



Mauldin aims to join an illustrious group of Restricted champions which features numerous Sprint Car and Midget talents such as Justyn Cox, Travis Labat, Tristan Guardino, Stockton’s Caden Sarale, and Caeden Steele.



Briggs Davis’ lead in Jr. Sprints has remained steady at 14 points despite second place driver Maya Mauldin winning round seven. Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville, Oakdale’s Heston Stepps, and Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman round out the top-five. Jr. Sprints compete in twin heat races in lieu of qualifying, followed by a 20-lap feature for a guaranteed $200 to the winner.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to a randomly selected race winning driver as well. Lucas Mauldin won the fishing rod after winning on May 21st in Restricted!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well! RacingJunk.com is the official classifieds website of Delta Speedway.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR