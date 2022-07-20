Circle City Raceway To Host First USAC Indiana Sprint Week Event

The 35th NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week gears up for 9 nights of action packed USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship Racing July 22nd-30th. One of the most anticipated stops will be at the newly built Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, IN, where the USAC Sprint Cars will make their first ever Indiana Sprint Week appearance.

The stars of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship will make their way to Circle City Monday, July 25th for day 4 of 9 of Sprint Week. USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship points leader Justin Grant will head to Circle city along with 2nd place Brady Bacon and 3rd place Robert Ballou. All the stars of the series are expected to be in attendance for one of the most anticipated racing events in Indiana.

Circle City Raceway located inside the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN has played host to some fantastic racing already in its short existence. The quarter-mile track is state of the art and offers fans a dirt track experience unlike any other.

With the arrival of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship expect nothing but thrills and excitement from one of USAC's top series at one of Indiana's newest and exciting dirt tracks.

Tickets will be available at the gate on race day and are $30 for adults, $25 for Veterans, First Responders, and Teachers, $10 Children 9-12, and free for children 8 and under. For more information visit www.circlecityraceway. com or call the Circle City office at 317-746-3928.

Track Enterprises PR