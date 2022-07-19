Mahoning Valley Speedway has on and off track action taking place this Saturday evening, July 23

There will a bevy of activities both on and off the track this Saturday evening, July 23 at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

The on track action will consist of a five division stock car program headlined by the Sportsman Modifieds along with the Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures.

The originally scheduled “Topless Night” for the Sportsman Modifieds will be held back until the following Saturday, July 30.

The Pro 4’s will be contesting in the Ward Crozier Sr., Memorial which will be 26 laps in distance and pay no less than $400-to-win. All finishing spots will also see an added supplement at the payout window. First, second and third place will be presented trophies. The extra cash and hardware are all courtesy of Dottie Farkas, daughter of the late track promoter for whom the race is being run in honor of.

Back by popular demand is Biker Appreciation Night. All riders will be admitted for free and take parade laps around the track during intermission. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds going to B.A.C.K. (Bikers Against Cop Killers).

Another of the well-received “Where Are They Now?” segment will be taking place. Past driving stars Bob and Rich Pursell, Ed Altemose, Terry Schweibinz and Dick Ruth will be on hand to meet fans and take part in a special autograph session during intermission.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Racing begins at 6:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR