Cornelison To Sing National Anthem at IMS for First Time at Brickyard Weekend

Jim Cornelison, best known for singing "(Back Home Again in) Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and performing the national anthem for Chicago Blackhawks’ and Chicago Bears’ games, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Gallagher Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race Saturday, July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For six consecutive years, Cornelison has stirred Hoosier hearts with his moving rendition of "(Back Home Again in) Indiana" as part of the pre-race ceremony for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Now, for the first time, he will lend his voice for the national anthem to kick-start the first race of the historic, tripleheader Brickyard Weekend when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series take on the thrilling 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course during a race weekend steeped in IMS heritage.

“The national anthem is an integral, historic part of our pre-race pageantry and tradition,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As we welcome the NTT INDYCAR SERIES back to IMS for another race on the road course, it’s fitting that Jim, who plays such a pivotal role in one of our Indianapolis 500 pre-race traditions, is also back at the Racing Capital of the World performing for our fans at the track and those watching on NBC.”

Since beginning his professional singing career in 1993, Cornelison made his name through performances at opera houses around the world and national anthem performances for professional sports teams in Chicago, including the Bears, Cubs, Bulls and Blackhawks. He performed at the nationally televised, historic opening game of the NFL's 100th Anniversary Season and received further national recognition for his performances at the PGA's 2012 Ryder Cup, Chicagoland Speedway's NASCAR races and the Indianapolis 500.

NBC’s live coverage of the Gallagher Grand Prix starts at noon (ET) Saturday, July 30.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for Brickyard Weekend, which includes the Gallagher Grand Prix and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) on Saturday, July 30 and the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Cup Series) on Sunday, July 31.

