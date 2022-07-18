Christian County Fair (Taylorville, IL) Racing Coming This Wednesday Night

The 2022 Christian County Agricultural Fair opens Tuesday July 19 and runs through July 23, but it's Wednesday, July 20 that racing fans have marked on their schedules as three divisions of racing return. The Taylorville, IL fair put racing back on the schedule in 2014, much to the delight of racers and fans in the area. The event is promoted by Track Enterprises of Macon, IL.

This year's Christian County Fair Triple Header will again feature Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets. While all races will be UMP sanctioned, the Street Stock event is also part of the Big Ten Series. The Sportsman and Street Stock events will be paying $500 to win, while the Hornets will be racing for a $200 top prize.

Last year’s event saw one of the bigger crowds and best car counts in the history of the event. The 2021 edition saw 20+ Street Stocks, 16 Sportsman, and 12 Hornets on track. Jeremy Nichols won the Big Ten Street Stock event, while Tommy Duncan claimed the Sportsman feature and Brady Reed took the top spot in the Hornets.

Pits open at 4:00 on Wednesday, July 20, grandstands at 5:00, competitor pill draw ends when the drivers meeting begins at 6:00, hotlaps at 6:20, with racing action taking the green at 7:00.

Macon Speedway rules will apply for all classes of racing. For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com or www.christiancountyfair.com. For further details call 217-764-3200.

Track Enterprises PR