Virginia Motor Speedway Returns to Racing this Saturday, July 23rd

Virginia Motor Speedway will return to racing Saturday, July 23rd, and host week 6 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing.

The night will feature the Victory Lap Pro Late Model, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Car divisions in some exciting side-by-side action.

On Saturday, July 23rd, competitor gates will open at 3 PM, with spectator gates opening at 5 PM. On-track activities will begin at 5:45 PM for hot laps. Features will start at 7 PM.

Divisions scheduled to race on Saturday will be the Victory Pro Late Models (30 Laps), Budweiser Modifieds (25 Laps), Truckin Thunder Sportsman (25 laps), and the Collision One Limited Stock Cars (20 laps). All divisions will run Hot Lap Time Trials and Features.

Admission price for Adults $12, seniors (60+) / military (active/retired w/ proper I.D.) $10, students 13 – 17 years old $8 and children 12 and under admitted free. Pit passes will be $25.

Bring your portable radio headset and enjoy hearing the call of all the action on the track by tuning into 95.5 FM on your radio dial.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½-mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule of Virginia Motor Speedway's 2022 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get full ticket and camping information. Also, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway, and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

VMS PR