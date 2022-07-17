Johnson & Parga Split Double Features at Macon Speedway

Thanks to a rain-shortened event on June 25th, Macon Speedway hosted a double feature night of racing for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. All 14 of the cars who were at Macon on that final June Saturday were in attendance to run that race as well as the full show of racing from the nightly program.

Braden Johnson took advantage of a front row outside starting spot to pull away from the group of cars to win the first feature of the night. The race wasn't very close for the lead as the race went 20 laps without a caution but Dakota Ewing was making a run for the lead in the closing laps. In the second 20-lap feature, Jose Parga got the pole position starting spot and managed to keep his distance from Colby Sheppard for the lead. Parga won his fifth feature of the year and his third feature in the last four races. Some of the excitement was the crossover battle between Johnson & Ewing as they performed slide jobs and bumps through the turns.

The 51 Bistro Street Stocks put together a great race to the finish with former champion Terry Reed and Indiana driver Zane Reitz. Neither driver is a stranger to victory lane and they both were working hard to get back there. Reed got ahead of Reitz to begin the race as he powered ahead for the top spot but Reitz came back in the second turn of lap 6 to take the lead and look to hold on. With the final laps coming, Reitz started to smoke up and Reed was coming fast. Despite the car smoking and sparking and the right rear tire starting to go flat on him, Reitz came through ahead and won his fifth feature win of the year and third straight.

Guy Taylor won the Pro Modified feature for the sixth time. After a tough start with front row driver Austin Seets that led to Seets on the end of the tow truck before the first lap was complete, Taylor led all 15 laps and was challenged by John Seets III.

Taylor matched up well with Rodney Standerfer as the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature came to a finish. Taylor won over Tim Luttrell last Saturday night and looked to steal one from Standerfer this week but Standerfer's #28 was fast enough to stay ahead and claim his third checkered flag of the season.

Things looked easy for pole sitter Brody Strong of Arthur in the Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis but John Barnard and Daryn Stark weren't going to let him slip away that easily. Barnard charged to Strong and the lead midway through the race but ran out of time and Strong caught a good groove and moved to the win.

And it was deja vu all over again for Trisin Quinlan. Last week, led many laps and fought off Brady Reed and Billy Mason to the finish but Reed came up and won. This week, the same trio was at the front and once again, it was Reed getting the lead and then the checkered flag ahead of Mason and Quinlan in the 15-lap Hornet feature.

The night also included the annual Faster Pastor race on Church Night. Ed Cain from Macon's First Baptist Church won the top honor, his second Faster Pastor win and first since 2017. He finished ahead of Keith Ferrill of Heartland Community--now known as The Cross--in Decatur and John Morthland from New Testament Church in Decatur.

Track Enterprises presents a special three-division night of racing Wednesday at the Christian County Fair in Taylorville with the Sportsman, Street Stocks and Hornets racing. Next Saturday night, Macon Speedway presents a seven-division show with the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division going topless for 40 laps.

Feature Rundowns (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 3. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 4. 130-Chase Osterhoff[Kankakee, IL]; 5. 27E-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 6. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 7. 55-Rockett Bennett[Argenta, IL]; 8. 10C-Colby Eller[Taylorville, IL]; 9. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 10. 7Z-Michael Maestas[Lincoln, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. 99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 4. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Breese, IL]; 5. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 6. 360-John Seets III[Brighton, IL]; 7. 24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 8. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 9. (DNF) 71-Jeff Graham[Stonington, IL]; 10. (DNF) 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[Taylorville, IL]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 360-John Seets III[Brighton, IL]; 3. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 4. 12-Dean Holt[Decatur, IL]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 7. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]; 8. 6-Billy Adams[Shelbyville, IL]; 9. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 10. (DNF) 4-James Burgess[Riverton, IL]

51 Bistro Street Stocks

55-Zane Reitz[Veedersburg, IN]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 3. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 4. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 5. 3J-Jonathon Hall[Harristown, IL]; 6. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 7. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 8. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 9. 97-Josh Griffith[Charleston, IL]; 10. 21E-Eric Boomer[Bethany, IL]

DIRTcar Hornets

324-Brady Reed[Decatur, IL]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 3. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 4. 39M-Marty Sullivan[Decatur, IL]; 5. 37-Lukas Robison[Sullivan, IL]; 6. 60A-Matt Adkins[Ashmore, IL]; 7. 20B-Bridget Fulton[Marissa, IL]; 8. 2-Ken Reed[Decatur, IL]; 9. (DNF) 15T-Taryn Page[Decatur, IL]

Micros By Bailey Chassis

3S-Brody Strong[Arthur, IL]; 2. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 3. 55S-Daryn Stark[Springfield, IL]; 4. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL]; 5. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 6. 92-John Plotner[Decatur, IL]; 7. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 8. 87-Collin Shain[Sullivan, IL]; 9. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 10. 00-Joe Taft[Dawson, IL]

Faster Pastor Race

1. 357 Ed Cain (Macon First Baptist) 2. 324 Keith Ferrell (Heartland Community), 3. 60a John Morthland (New Testament)

Macon Speedway PR