Friday, Jul 15

Creventic 24 Hour Race at Sebring Cancelled

Speedway News
Friday, Jul 15 25
Creventic 24 Hour Race at Sebring Cancelled

Continued global shipping issues have forced the cancellation of the 2022 Hankook 24H Sebring, originally scheduled for Nov. 18-20.

 

Last November, Sebring International Raceway hosted the Netherlands-based Creventic organization for only its fifth North American 24-hour race.  Despite a tremendous event won by Rutronik Racing in an Audi R8 GTS, both Creventic and its European-based teams experienced significant shipping delays with cars and equipment arriving after the original starting time of the race. 

 

That experience, and the fact that the many of the same shipping concerns continue, led to Creventic officials to make the difficult decision.  Given that shipping delays are temporary, Creventic and Sebring International Raceway officials will continue to work toward the return of the global series to Sebring, the birthplace of American endurance racing. 

 

Creventic is exploring options in Europe to replace the Sebring event.  The remainder of the 2022-23 Creventic schedule remains unchanged with Portimao, Portugal scheduled for July 8-10, Barcelona, Spain Sept. 9-11, Dubai Jan. 13-15 and Abu Dhabi Jan. 21-22.

 

Upcoming events scheduled for Sebring International Raceway include:

 

  • US Drift Circuit, August 27-28
  • SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, September 21-25
  • US Drift Circuit, October 15
  • World Racing League, October 28-30
  • Historic SportsCar Racing Pistons & Props, December 1-4
  • Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA)/TransAm, February 23-26
  • World Endurance Championship (WEC) Testing, March 11-12
  • Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, March 16
  • 1000 Miles of Sebring (WEC), March 17
  • Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 18

 

For more information about Creventic and the Hankook 24H Series, visit www.24HSeries.com.  For information about Sebring International Raceway visit www.SebringRaceway.com.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Bob Hilbert Sportswear Night at Grandview Saturday With Urc Sprints, Modifieds and Sportsman
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.