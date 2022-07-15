Creventic 24 Hour Race at Sebring Cancelled

Continued global shipping issues have forced the cancellation of the 2022 Hankook 24H Sebring, originally scheduled for Nov. 18-20.

Last November, Sebring International Raceway hosted the Netherlands-based Creventic organization for only its fifth North American 24-hour race. Despite a tremendous event won by Rutronik Racing in an Audi R8 GTS, both Creventic and its European-based teams experienced significant shipping delays with cars and equipment arriving after the original starting time of the race.

That experience, and the fact that the many of the same shipping concerns continue, led to Creventic officials to make the difficult decision. Given that shipping delays are temporary, Creventic and Sebring International Raceway officials will continue to work toward the return of the global series to Sebring, the birthplace of American endurance racing.

Creventic is exploring options in Europe to replace the Sebring event. The remainder of the 2022-23 Creventic schedule remains unchanged with Portimao, Portugal scheduled for July 8-10, Barcelona, Spain Sept. 9-11, Dubai Jan. 13-15 and Abu Dhabi Jan. 21-22.

Upcoming events scheduled for Sebring International Raceway include:

US Drift Circuit, August 27-28

SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, September 21-25

US Drift Circuit, October 15

World Racing League, October 28-30

Historic SportsCar Racing Pistons & Props, December 1-4

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA)/TransAm, February 23-26

World Endurance Championship (WEC) Testing, March 11-12

Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, March 16

1000 Miles of Sebring (WEC), March 17

Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 18

For more information about Creventic and the Hankook 24H Series, visit www.24HSeries.com. For information about Sebring International Raceway visit www.SebringRaceway.com.