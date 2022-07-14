Phoenix Raceway, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley extend partnership

Phoenix Raceway and Desert Diamond Casino West Valley are extending their winning partnership.

The racetrack announced today that Desert Diamond Casino West Valley will remain the Official Casino of Phoenix Raceway through 2024. In addition, the ARCA Menards Series West championship race on Nov. 4 will now be called the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100.

Moreover, Canyon 2 at Phoenix Raceway will remain the Desert Diamond Casino Canyon, an integral part of the one-mile, championship racetrack that boasts two NASCAR weekends each year, including NASCAR Championship Weekend.

“Desert Diamond Casino West Valley is a tremendous partner,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re thrilled they will continue to help us shine as a premier, world-class sports and entertainment destination for years to come.”

“The NASCAR Championships is one of the most exciting sporting events in America and we are proud of our Phoenix Raceway partnership,” said Mike Bean, CEO of Desert Diamond Casinos. “Our first-class gaming experience is the perfect complement and we look forward to seeing everyone at the ‘Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100’ this November.”

Desert Diamond Casino West Valley boasts a reputation as a top attraction in the heart of Glendale’s Sports and Entertainment District. With more than 75,000 square feet of wall-to-wall entertainment space, the casino features all the newest, hottest games with over 1,400 slot machines. It also includes the latest electronic and live table games, along with a sportsbook, two restaurants, a Food Court, and two bars offering craft beers and cocktails.

It will certainly be abuzz during the upcoming NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 4-6. The weekend will feature four championship races in three days, beginning with a Friday doubleheader that includes the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 and the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title test. The following day, the action doubles down with Busch Light Pole Award qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the power-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

That ups the ante for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 6, as the sport’s top drivers compete for the Bill France Cup. Tickets are going fast, and fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure them before they are gone.

Phoenix Raceway PR