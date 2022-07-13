Jason Myers Looking To Duplicate Last Year’s Late-Season Rally as He Chases South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division Title

South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division driver Jason Myers has seen this picture before – only with a different competitor.



Last year the Hurt, Virginia resident trailed division leader Daniel Moss with four races left in the season. Myers rallied to win three straight races and finished third in the fourth race and came up two points shy of a tying Moss for the division title.



Heading into the 50-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race that will be part of the Billy’s A/C Service Night event on Saturday night, July 16 at South Boston Speedway Myers trails NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II national points leader and track division points leader Kyle Barnes of Draper, Virginia by 21 points.



With four races left in the season for the division, Myers is hoping he can repeat last year’s late-season rally – and this time win the championship. He will have extra incentive in attempting to kick off a rally this weekend as the event is being sponsored by Billy’s A/C Service, which is owned by his father, three-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division Champion Billy Myers, a longtime competitor and supporter of South Boston Speedway.



“Hopefully, here in the back half of the season we can get on track, and this will be a duplicate of last year,” said Myers who is chasing what would be a first career South Boston Speedway title. “We perform better in the back half of the season. The surface is pretty weird at this track. It evolves as the season goes on and the weather gets hotter in the later months of the season. I think our car just likes that better.”



Myers knows he must finish strong over the final four races if he is to have a decent shot at catching Barnes in the championship points chase.



“We’re still in it, but we can’t have any mistakes to be there at the end,” noted Myers. “Our goal coming into the season was to win the championship. The best way to do that is to win races.”



Myers has set himself up for the final stretch of the season with very solid performances. He has a win and a pair of second-place finishes in his last three starts and has finished in the top two in four of his last five starts.



Overall, the 2022 season has been a good one for Myers, who has two wins, seven Top-Five finishes, eight Top-10 finishes and five pole wins in nine starts.



“We’ve had a really good car all year,” Myers pointed out. “Kyle Barnes has had an exceptional season. I believe we’ve wrecked in four or five races, but we’ve been in all of them and had a chance to finish up front in just about all of the races.



“We’re just a hair off,” Myers continued. “We’ve been working hard in the shop. This is our home track, so we should know what we need to do to get better. I think we’re doing everything we can. I feel pretty confident going into the back half of the season.”



Six races are set for Saturday night’s Billy’s A/C Service Night event at South Boston Speedway. Twin 50-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division headline the night’s action. The night’s racing action will also include a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday night’s Billy’s A/C Service Night event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www. southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, July 15. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate on race night.

Fans and competitors can find the latest updates and news for South Boston Speedway on the speedway’s website southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR