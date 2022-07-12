MOWA Sprint Cars Up Next At Lincoln IL Speedway This Friday Night

The Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series will make their first of two visits to the Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois this Friday, July 15. It will be the 16th-career visit to the ¼ mile oval for the 410 Sprint Car series. Four other divisions will also race.

11 total drivers have visited Victory Lane with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series at Lincoln, in 15 attempts. Rico Abreu and Paul Nienhiser are the only two drivers to have won more than a single #MOWASprints A-Main at Lincoln, with each having three wins. AJ Bruns, Carson Macedo, Christopher Bell, Ian Madsen, Jake Neuman, Jerrod Hull, Jimmy Hurley, Korey Weyant and Willie Croft make up the other nine drivers to have a Lincoln Speedway victory on their resume.

Lincoln, Illinois driver Cory Bruns currently sits at the top of the Points Standings. In four events with the series this year, Bruns has finished 4th on two occasions, Highland Speedway on May 28 and Tri-City Speedway on June 3, 2022. Of the 13 visits at Lincoln, where Bruns has competed in the A-Main, his best finish with the series was 7th, in last year’s event, August 20, 2021.

Announced in mid-June, the points structure for the series had been modified, due to the ongoing Hoosier Tire shortage. During this time, no points will be awarded for Heat Races, A-Main passing points, or A-Main finishing points. Instead, all drivers who show up and start either a B-Main or A-Main will be awarded 50 points. Competitors who do not attempt to start the B-Main or A-Main will be awarded only 10 points. However, starting with Friday’s event at Lincoln Speedway, drivers will once again be awarded points at events.

Joining the sprints at Friday night’s event will be the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, Simplot DII Midgets, and DIRTcar Hornets.

Pits open Friday at 3:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

Lincoln Speedway PR