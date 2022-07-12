Special Promotion Returns For Milwaukee Mile ARCA Event August 28

Locally-based Sprecher Brewing Company will return as the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race at the historic Milwaukee Mile, set for Sunday, August 28. The Sprecher 150 will serve as the 15th race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season, and will also be a part of both the ARCA Menards Series East calendar and part of the Sioux Chief Showdown.

Based in nearby Glendale, Wisconsin, Sprecher Brewing Company produces a full line of fire-brewed craft beers and sodas. Its most popular beverage, Sprecher Root Beer is available in 30 states. As in 2021, fans can purchase a case of Sprecher Root Beer at any one of the 350-plus Menards locations throughout the Midwest and with proof of purchase exchange it for a ticket to the Sprecher 150 in the popular “Case for the Race” program.

“We are thrilled to be back as the title sponsor for ARCA’s stop at the Milwaukee Mile,” said Sharad Chaudry, CEO of Sprecher Brewing Company. “We are proud members of the community in and around Milwaukee and it’s great to be involved with any event at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Last year, the Sprecher 150 was an important part of our sales strategy with Menards and it equated to a verifiable increase in our sales. We hope everyone stops at their local Menards to buy a case of Sprecher Root Beer and joins us for the Sprecher 150 at the historic Milwaukee Mile.”

“It’s great to have Sprecher Brewing Company back on board with us for the ARCA Menards Series race at The Milwaukee Mile,” said Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, promoter of racing events at the one-mile oval located on the grounds of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “They bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm with them and they were great partners in 2021. We look forward to seeing a lot of great fans in the stands who traded their receipt for a case of Sprecher Root Beer for a ticket to the Sprecher 150.”

Limited edition cases of Sprecher Root Beer that can be exchanged for a ticket to the Sprecher 150 are available now at every Menards location throughout the Midwest. Fans wishing to participate in the “Case for the Race” promotion can exchange their proof of purchase or their sales receipt at the Wisconsin State Fair Park box office.