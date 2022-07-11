Urc Sprints, Modifieds and Sportsman, Bob Hilbert Sportswear Night at Grandview This Saturday July 16

As Grandview Speedway continues to celebrate the 60th season of auto racing competition, Bob Hilbert Sportswear will be joining the action celebrating their 50th year of business with Do It in the DIRT night on Saturday, July 16 starting at 7:30 pm.

It will be a huge night of racing action on Saturday night, as the program will see the only visit of the season for the United Racing Club Sprint Cars joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman which are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The night of racing will be known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor celebrating the very first tee shirt that Bob Hilbert made and sold at the speedway he first sold tee shirts at, Grandview Speedway.

It all started with a one-color tee shirt called “Do It in the Dirt” at Grandview Speedway 50 years ago. That was the start of what we now know as Bob Hilbert Sportswear. Growing up as a race fan, Bob started to letter his friend’s race cars and then decided to print tee shirts. It was well before there was an industry of tee shirt printers.

Come out and celebrate with Bob and Anne and the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team, they would love to see all of you wear your oldest or most favorite Bob Hilbert Tee shirt!

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team will be there with fan giveaways that evening along with selling the brand new 50th anniversary edition of the Do It in the Dirt tee shirt.

They are rolling back the prices and selling this limited edition tee for JUST $5.00 EACH!

It will surely be a sell out, so make sure to get yours early.

The first 100 fans through the gate will receive a special Bob Hilbert Sportswear 50th Anniversary Koozie along with a $2.00 off coupon for a Grandview Speedway tee shirt.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear has products available to the performance and race industry along with apparel for schools, fundraising, commercial and corporations.

For more info about Bob Hilbert Sportswear and how they can go to work for you, visit them on line at www.bobhilbert.com or you can shop the online store at www.bobhilbertshop.com for the latest products they have in stock!

The current point standings in the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds continue to see Brett Kressley on top, after another strong outing last Saturday night. Kressley came home with a solid second place effort behind Jared Umbenhauer, who scored his first win of 2022, becoming the fourth different winner of the season.

Craig Von Dohren continues as the second-place man in points after a fifth-place outing last Saturday, while Doug Manmiller ranks third after a fourth place feature finish. Tim Buckwalter and Duane Howard round out the top five in points after both scored a top ten finish in last Saturday’s 30-lap main event.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Brett Kressley – 2618, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 2539, 3. Doug Manmiller – 2507, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 2319, 5. Duane Howard – 2286, 6. Jeff Strunk – 2164, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 1571, 8. Cory Merkel – 1451, 9. Mike Lisowski – 1434, 10. Jesse Leiby – 1275.

In T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action last Saturday night, Keith Brightbill invaded to score the win in the big Firecracker 40-lap championship feature event. The race did shake up the point standings, as we now have a new point leader heading into this Saturday nights program in Brian Hirthler, who rallied from a mid-race flat tire to score a third place feature run.

Kyle Smith holds down second in points after rallying like Hirthler from a flat tire to a ninth place effort, while Dylan Hoch who was leading the points parade entering the night, encountered problems on the final lap of the feature while running in the top five, only to fall out of the top ten at the end, knocking him from the point lead to third place.

Jimmy Leiby with a second and Cole Stangle with a fourth place feature outing hold down fourth and fifth in points heading into this Saturday’s program.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 1921, 2. Kyle Smith – 1838, 3. – Dylan Hoch – 1829, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 1718, 5. Cole Stangle – 1377, 6. Parker Guldin – 1203, 7. Mike Schneck Jr. 1193, 8. Dakota Kohler – 1150, 9. Cody Manmiller – 1061, 10. Ryan Graver – 947.

The URC Sprints return for their only visit of the season. This race event will be the 95th appearance all-time for URC at Grandview. Last season the event was lost to weather, while Adam Carberry won in 2020 and Tyler Ross scored the win in 2019.

Next Saturday, July 23 will be T.P. Trailer and Truck Equipment Night, when the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman for another three-division performance starting at 7:30 pm.

On Saturday, July 30 it will be Christmas in July Night as V&M Towing along with SDS Photography will be providing bonus money for both the Modified and Sportsman racers that evening in the features plus cash dashes. Santa Claus will also make an appearance for the youngsters that evening as well.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T. P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Grandview Speedway PR