Nikko Panella Sweeps Super 600 and Non-wing at Delta Speedway

Stockton’s Nikko Panella continued his challenge for both the Super 600 and Non-Wing championships at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, sweeping both 30-lap features on a warm Saturday night in Stockton. Brother and sister Lucas and Maya Mauldin also earned wins on the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Both wins for Nikko Panella also moved him into the championship leads in search of the $1,000 prizes at the end of the season.



Nikko’s older brother Alex led Super 600 time trials before Colton Huelsmann and Austin Wood claimed the 10-lap heat races. Nikko Panella rolled off the grid from the pole position and never relinquished the top spot in his winged No. 73 machine. The $500 victory was his second of the year in the Super 600 division. Nate Matherly, Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp, Alex Panella, and championship contender Austin Torgerson of Medford, Oregon rounded out the top-five finishers.



Nikko Panella’s Non-Wing efforts started off strong by leading qualifying. Sharp, Torgerson, and Wood were the three heat race victors on the night. Panella again scored the pole and again dominated the wingless proceedings, leading all 30 circuits his third $500 win of the season. Carsen Perkins earned a Micro Sprint career best second place finish for the former Outlaw Kart standout. Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood, Ashton Torgerson of Medford, and Stockton’s Caden Sarale rounded out the top-five.



Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta earned his fifth Restricted triumph in his last six tries to continue his outstanding 2022 season. Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez was the top qualifier while Clay MiBach and Hayden Stepps claimed heat race victories.



2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca and Mauldin made up an all-Jr. Sprints champion front row for the 25-lap affair which paid $300 to the winner. Rubio led the first five laps before Mauldin seized the lead. Mauldin topped Rubio, Pleasanton’s Kellan Harper, Fernandez, and Vito Celli at the finish.



Maya Mauldin also put her family in victory lane with her first Jr. Sprints win of the season in a 20-lap contest. The win was worth $200. Points leader Briggs Davis, Kyle Klagenberg, Mauldin, and Haven Sherman won the four heat races to set the stage for the feature. Mauldin lined up on the point and drove steady for victory. Davis finished second ahead of Jackson Tardiff, Heston Stepps, and Klagenberg. Mauldin’s win moves her within 14-points in the championship hunt for Jr. Sprints.



The eighth points race for Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union will hit the dirt on July 23!



Delta Speedway Results – July 9, 2022 Points Race #7



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 2. 19-Nate Matherly[2]; 3. 24S-Izaak Sharp[5]; 4. 12-Alex Panella[4]; 5. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 6. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[3]; 7. 2-Austin Wood[6]; 8. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[7]; 9. 4-Jett Yantis[15]; 10. 21-Raio Salmon[12]; 11. 30-Isabel Barnes[11]; 12. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[16]; 13. (DNF) 02-Ashton Torgerson[9]; 14. (DNF) 91C-Colby Greig[10]; 15. (DNF) 67-Ryan Dotson[14]; 16. (DNF) 27-Ron Singh[13]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 2. 35-Carsen Perkins[2]; 3. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[4]; 4. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 5. 82-Caden Sarale[6]; 6. 88-Austin Torgerson[5]; 7. 20-Dalton Hill[7]; 8. 74-Adam Elbert[16]; 9. 22-Dan Mognaga[19]; 10. 2-Austin Wood[10]; 11. 24S-Izaak Sharp[9]; 12. 19-Tucker LaCaze[11]; 13. 77-Sage Bordenave[18]; 14. 9X-Colton Jones[8]; 15. 15-Tommy Carroll[15]; 16. 444-Brandon Alvarado[21]; 17. 9-Dustin Phillips[20]; 18. (DNF) 3J-Jonny Mederos[23]; 19. (DNF) 4Q-Mike Graves[13]; 20. (DNF) 55-Brandon Carey[17]; 21. (DNF) 3YD-Charlie Kight[24]; 22. (DNF) 27D-Don McLeister[22]; 23. (DNF) 35W-Nate Wait[14]; 24. (DNF) 83V-Tim Vaught[12]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[2]; 2. 25R-Brody Rubio[1]; 3. 5-Kellan Harper[3]; 4. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[9]; 5. 29V-Vito Celli `[10]; 6. 58C-Clay Mibach[6]; 7. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[4]; 8. 4K-Khloe Cotton[7]; 9. 98-Hayden Stepps[5]; 10. (DNF) 9J-Levi Osborne[8]; 11. (DNF) 76-TK OBrien[12]; 12. (DNS) 21-Mickelina Monico



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 55X-Maya Mauldin[1]; 2. 96-Briggs Davis[2]; 3. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[4]; 4. 98-Heston Stepps[6]; 5. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[3]; 6. 117-Alex Ranuio[8]; 7. 3D-David Anderson[5]; 8. 12-Haven Sherman[7]; 9. 55-Jayden Carey[9]; 10. (DNF) 26-Dylan Silva[10]; 11. (DNF) 25DD-Samantha Dozier[12]; 12. (DNF) 24N-Nathan Fernandez[11]

Delta Speedway PR