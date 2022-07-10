Burt Myers Continues Win Streak at Bowman Gray

Burt Myers broke his winless streak two weeks ago, and he carried on the momentum again on Saturday – winning the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series 100-lap race.

In doing so, Myers picked up his 86th win and finished just ahead of runner-up Tim Brown, who has 94 wins. Both Myers and Brown have combined for 21 championships -- Brown has 11 after winning last year and Myers has 10.

"I said two weeks ago after that 50-lapper, we found it on accident," Myers said. "We put a package under the car. We qualified terrible in the 50-lap race, and we just threw something at it to see where we were. And it worked. We come back and won the pole the next week.

"Tonight, I really thought we were a shoe-in for the pole, but we went for the long haul. And the track was just way too slick for us. But I knew we had a heck of a race car."

As for Brown, his winless streak this season continues.

"It's unfortunate," he said. "To run second and be as mad as I am, it's pretty competitive on my part. We're doing all we can do. It's just -- second sucks."

Myers qualified sixth and ended up starting 11th after the field redrew for position. There was also the possibility of the Fans' Challenge, where the top four qualifiers had the option of going to the back with the chance of one or all four drivers the chance of going for $6,000.

Jason Myers, Burt's brother, qualified first, followed by Brown, Chris Fleming, and Lee Jeffreys. Fleming was the only one to take the Fans' Challenge, and he finished ninth - so there will be $9,000 up for grabs in the next Fans' Challenge on July 23.

"I hate that we didn't get to go for the challenge because I knew we could work our way up," Burt Myers said.

Burt Myers said he would've gone for the Fans' Challenge if he had qualified in the top four. It was also double-points night in all divisions.

"We won two in a row with my family, my guys, my sponsors, everybody, but $6,000 would've been nice," he said. "To stand out there with that group of people and hold that trophy on a night like tonight. To come from 11th to do it is pretty special."

Jeremy Gerstner started on the pole, but Burt Myers moved all the way to fifth after less than 10 laps - and moved to fourth after there was a caution on lap 33. Burt Myers eventually moved to third on lap 50.

"We knew starting on the inside was going to be beneficial," Burt Myers said. "The outside, you can see, is slowly starting to come in. Brandon (Ward) made it work and we made it work. It's slowly coming in. The inside is still the preferred line. I knew if I kept it on the bottom and kept all four wheels standing up, we were going to be in good shape."

Ward led from lap 45 until lap 67, but Burt Myers slipped past Ward to take the lead.

Burt Myers held the lead until a caution on lap 82. On the double-file restart, Burt Myers and Brown lined up side by side on the front row. But as the came around to take the green, race officials deemed that Burt Myers was getting a head start on the restart. So, they restarted three times before the race continued.

"What they don't understand, they want us to be dead-even when we get way out there," Burt Myers said. "It's not that I'm jumping. It's that when we go together the outside man has got a disadvantage. So, he slips and it makes it look like I'm jumping.

"We were firing at the same time. So, that's uncharacteristic for the past here. So, I could see where maybe they could think it looks like we're jumping, but we're going at the same time. It's just that the outside man doesn't have the grip that the inside man does."

After the restart, like many times in the past it turned out to be a Burt Myers-Tim Brown finish.

"If he's going to (restart) the race like that you're not going to beat (Burt Myers), you know what I mean, unless they do something about it," Tim Brown said. "The starts have been like that all year, so why not just make an example out of somebody?

"So, if I ever get in the lead. I'm going to start like that, and I'm probably going to pass in the rear or something. It's just frustrating. We had a better car. I think everybody knows it, but he's won two in a row and I haven't won yet this year.”

Ward was third and Jonathan Brown was fourth.

"I was running the same pace I had run all night," Burt Myers said. "And I could run it hard, kill my corner speed, feel (Tim Brown) bump me and then accelerate. And then I gapped him a little bit, and then I started picking it up with about 10 to go, and got a nice, smooth pace there. Like I said, I knew that if I just kept it on the bottom and just did what I needed to do, and like Bill Belichick (Head coach of the New England Patriots), says, 'Do your job and we'll be holding the trophy,' and we did."

It's been a down year for Burt Myers until the last two events. He entered the evening ranked eighth place in the points standings, 80 points behind Ward for the lead.

"You know what, there's no quit in this team. We're not going to quit. We're going to keep digging. But we keep winning races, we keep we keep getting the most points, don't we?"

The first 20-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Series went without a caution, and Chase Robertson was able to move up from second to first early in the race to win.

Robertson, who is just 17 years old, won his second race of the season.

Connor Branch was second, Riley Neal was third, and Dylan Ward was fourth.

"We definitely capitalized on double-points night," Robertson said.

In the second 20-lap Sportsman race, Zack Ore won his second race of the season after defeating runner-up Tommy Neal.

"All the sudden the caution come out, and I was like, 'Here, we go,'" Ore said. "And then we started good, and then another caution come out, and I said, 'Here's Tommy.'

"He ran me clean. I ran him clean. We've got good respect for each other."

In the 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, Nate Gregg outlasted his dad, Billy Gregg, to win the race – which was shortened to only 14 laps due to time limit.

Nate Gregg, who is 18 years old, won after surviving six cautions. It's also his second win of the season.

"It's awesome," Nate Gregg said. "These guys love to race clean.”

Billy Gregg, who led Nate Gregg by two points before Saturday's race flip-flopped positions after double points.

"It's awesome, man," Nate Gregg said. "Let's all go out here and have some more fun."

David Creed finished third and Chris Allison was fourth.

The 15-lap Stadium Stock race had a familiar winner after Brandon Brendle flew forward for his fourth win of the season.

He defeated runner-up A.J. Sanders, who is the points leader.

Wyatt Sapp started on the pole but was passed by Blaine Curry on turn 3 of lap 2.

There was a caution on lap 5 after Austin Cates and Matt Alley spun along the front stretch into the infield. Also, Curry was spun out on the restart on lap 6, allowing Sapp to to take back the lead.

Brendle then pressured the bumper of Sapp until sliding to the inside to grab the lead.

"At this point we're just trying to race for wins," Brendle said. "It wasn't my cleanest race. I don't what happened on that restart. Blaine pulled up and we all tried to stop. I hate that for Blaine."

Sapp finished third and Stephen Sanders was fourth.

Next Saturday night is the Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction presented by Q104.1, which features a Monster Truck Car-Crushing Exhibition, a Demolition Derby, and racing for all four divisions.

