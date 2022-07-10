Grandview Speedway Quick Results - July 9, 2022

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the United Racing Club Sprint Cars in a three division program next Saturday, July 16 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for all three classes leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25-lap URC Sprint car feature race.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $25, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The night of racing will be known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor celebrating the very first tee shirt that Bob Hilbert made and sold at the speedway he first sold tee shirts at, Grandview Speedway.

Come out and celebrate with Bob and Anne and the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team, they would love to see all of you wear your oldest or most favorite Bob Hilbert Tee shirt!

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team will be there with fan giveaways that evening along with selling the brand new 50th anniversary edition of the Do It in the Dirt tee shirt.

They are rolling back the prices and selling this limited edition tee for JUST $5.00 EACH!

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): JARED UMBENHAUER, Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Doug Manmiller, Craig Von Dohren, Duane Howard, Steve Swinehart, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Tim Buckwalter, Brad Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Michael Storms, Brad Arnold, Jesse Leiby, Cory Merkel, Darrin Schuler, Dylan Swinehart, Mike Lisowski, Mark Kratz, Kevin Hirthler, Brad Brightbill, Ryan Grim, Justin Grim, John Willman, Joe Funk, Nate Brinker, Ray Swinehart, Bobby Trapper Jr.

DID NOT QUALIFY: Brett Gilmore, Ryan Beltz, Ron Haring Jr., Kyle Lilick, Dan Waisempacher, Craig Whitmoyer, Eric Biehn, Chris Gambler

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FIRECRACKER 40 FEATURE FINISH (40 laps): KEITH BRIGHTBILL, Jimmy Leiby, Brian Hirthler, Cole Stangle, Nathan Mohr, Parker Guldin, Mike Myers, Cody Manmiller, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Chris Esposito, Hunter Iatalese, Lex Shive, Jesse Landis, Mark Gaugler, Dylan Hoch, Ryan Graver, Dakota Kohler, Kenny Bock, Nathan Horn, Colton Perry, Mark Kemmerer, Zane Roth, Josh Adams, Joey Vaccaro, Logan Bauman, Wayne Rotenberger, Tyler James, DNS – Mike Stofflet

DID NOT QUALIFY: BJ Joly, Jon Josko, Jesse Hirthler, Mark Mohr, Kyle Hartzell, Adrianna Delliponte, Matt Clay, Steve Young, Decker Swinehart, Blake Reber

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 2 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Triple Roaring 20’s – Big Block/Small Block Modified 3/20-lap features plus 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Grandview Speedway PR