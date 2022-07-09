Fan schedule for World Wide Technology Raceway's sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES event August 19-20

Friday, August 19
7:30 a.m. -- Parking lots open.
8 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.
8 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.
9 a.m. – INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.
9:15 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.
10 a.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.
10:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.
12 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.
1 p.m. – Midway entertainment begins.
1:15 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series practice.
2:10 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series practice.
3:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.
4:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night festivities begin.
4:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.
5:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series qualifying.
6:15 p.m. -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.
7:50 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night qualifying awards.
8 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series driver introductions.
8:30 p.m. -- USAC Silver Crown Series Gateway 100 (80 laps, 100 miles).
11 p.m. – Track closed.
Saturday, August 20 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500
8 a.m. -- Parking lots open.
8:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Fan Walk open for paddock pass holders.
9 a.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.
9:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.
10:15 a.m. – Midway entertainment begins.
11:45 a.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.
12 p.m. -- INDYCAR garage and paddock opens for paddock pass holders.
1:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy exhibition.
12:30-2 p.m. -- SpeedFreaks Live! Driver Interviews on midway stage.
2:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Series race (45 laps).
3:15 p.m. -- Indy Lights Series race (75 laps).
4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver introductions.
5 p.m. – Sixth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps).
7:45 p.m. -- Post-race track walk for fans and victory lane celebration (time approximate).
8 p.m. – Post-race concert on midway stage.
11 p.m. – Track closed.
Schedule subject to change.
WWTR PR