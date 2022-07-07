Talladega Superspeedway Track Tours Are Back! Guests Will be Amazed at the Greatest Race Track on the Planet!

Visitors from around the world, along with area residents, have something else to look forward to this summer and beyond at the greatest racetrack on the planet, mammoth Talladega Superspeedway, as Track Tours are back!

By popular demand, Talladega Track Tours have returned, allowing guests to take a guided bus excursion – with three stops along the way – of NASCAR’s biggest (2.66 miles), steepest (banked 33 degrees) and most competitive racing venue. A tour of the track, also internationally known via film and song, is approximately 45 minutes and will be given by enthusiastic and knowledgeable guides.

“Talladega Superspeedway is known across the globe, and we are thrilled to bring back the tours, especially during the summer season with so many families taking vacations,” said Superspeedway President Brian Crichton of the venue which is located between Birmingham, AL and Atlanta, GA, just off I-20. “For those who have never been here, we urge you to stop by and see what an incredible place this is. We hope when guests see it, they will want to come back for one of our always-fun NASCAR race weekends.”

Six Talladega Track Tours will be offered daily (7 days a week), beginning at 8:30 am CDT, and will be held rain or shine. Other scheduled times include 9:30 am, 10:30 am, 12:45 pm, 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm. In addition to making a lap around the iconic facility, guests will get off the bus at three locations – high atop the track’s Birmingham and O.V. Hill South Towers, in the popular Talladega Garage Experience, and at the Start/Finish Line.

Guests will get a birds eye view of the entire track property from the base of the NASCAR Control Tower (Birmingham and O.V. Hill South Towers), then head to the infield to enjoy sights in the Garage Experience. They include Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, BIG BILL’s Open Air Social Club, the NASCAR Cup Series Garages along with Clyde May’s Courtyard, Tito’s Lemonade Lounge and YellaWood Pit Road Club.

Tours are just $15 for adults (13+), with children (5-12) $9 and those under four FREE. Military and first responders are just $12 while groups of 10 or more are $10 per person. Tours will be cashless as Talladega Superspeedway is a cashless facility. To purchase Talladega Track Tours, guests can go to the main Speedway ticket office, located inside the lobby of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, just off the main entrance to the Speedway grounds (3198 Speedway Blvd, Talladega, AL).

There are also incredible bonuses with Talladega Track Tour purchases where guests can receive $10 off a grandstand/tower ticket and/or a Talladega Garage Experience pass to the track’s next upcoming NASCAR weekend (must be purchased onsite same day as tour). That comes the first of October with a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend featuring the Sparks 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and Chevy Silverado 250 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series) on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the Sunday, Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series.

For those who would like to also take a tour to see a host of historic cars and memorabilia at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame the same day - and save $3 off adult admission in the process – they just need to show their Talladega Track Tour ticket at the Hall’s main tour entrance.

Talladega Track Tours can also be purchased in advance online by clicking here or calling 1-877-Go2-DEGA. For all information on everything Talladega Superspeedway, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR