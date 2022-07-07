AMS announces pre-race dignitaries for Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

The stars of NASCAR will be joined by several dignitaries and special guests who will get fans ready for the action at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Sunday, July 10) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: Walmart Senior Market Manager James Hartson will kick off the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart with the most famous words in motorsports: “Drivers start your engines!”



Honorary Starter: Mexican-American singer-songwriter Cuco will wave the green flag at the start of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.



Honorary Pace Car Driver: Singer, songwriter, and record producer Blanco Brown will pilot the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart pace car.



National Anthem Singer: Country music star Mark Wills will perform the national anthem during pre-race ceremonies for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.



Flyover: During the national anthem on Sunday four F-15Cs of the 159 th Fighter Squadron “Boxin’ Gators” from the Florida Air National Guard will fly over the speedway.



Pre-race concert: Performing a concert on the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart pre-race stage as part of the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com will be Grammy award nominated singer Flo Rida .

