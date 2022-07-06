Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart earns responsible sport certification

The Council for Responsible Sport awarded a Silver certification to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart becomes the second NASCAR event to earn this distinction behind the 2021 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, certified earlier this year.

The Council for Responsible Sport is a not-for-profit organization with a vision to “embrace purpose through play” by certifying sporting events that have made progress to reduce their environmental footprint and increase positive impacts on their local communities and society.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Council for Responsible Sport as a certified responsible sporting event,” said AMS Executive Vice President Brandon Hutchison. “Our team works hard to collaborate with our partners and take positive action with events like the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. We’re committed to hosting entertaining events while also taking steps towards a safer, healthier world.”

Through the independent third-party assessment and certification process, points are rewarded to events for: reducing and offsetting their carbon footprint, improving their water footprint, encouraging use of alternative transportation (i.e. mass transit), reducing printed materials, locally sourcing food and beverage, recycling, partnering with local non-profits, and addressing other environmental and social impacts.

“Race fans love racing, and we’ve learned they also care about the environment,” said Bree Sandlin, Vice President, Shell Lubricants North America Marketing. “Shell continues to work with our customers and industry partners so we all make progress together in the sustainability journey. We are proud of the collaboration with Speedway Motorsports and Atlanta Motor Speedway leadership for taking broad and measurable actions to secure Silver Certification for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.”

“Achieving Council for Responsible Sport Certification reflects the outstanding commitment and focus of both the whole team in Atlanta along with continued support of Shell to change the way races are staged,” said Kevin Phelan, Board Member for the Council.

The Council has helped to measure, manage, and verify the social and environmental impacts of events since 2007 with a focus on five pillars: planning & communications, procurement, resource management, access & equity, and community legacy.

“Certification reflects not only the clear desire to deliver the event in a more environmentally, socially and economically sustainable way but reflects the hard work and actions that deliver real change," added Phelan. "The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart should be proud of this achievement.”

Notes to Editor

Through the independent third-party assessment and certification process, points are rewarded for the delivery of actions in multiple areas.

Water use is measured, and initiatives are in place that reduce the environmental impact of water runoff and/or wastewater.

Carbon footprint is calculated and offset, alternative and/or renewable energy sources are used.

Mass transit on event day(s) is free or subsidized.

Event has a formal access and equity policy.

Plans for outreach to underrepresented group(s) in place.

Accessibility service offered freely to participants and/or visitors.

Event’s economic impact on the host county or city is measured.

Locally owned businesses are promoted.

Event partners with a non-profit organization to promote the mission of the organization through co-branding or publicity initiatives

Formal plans to reduce an event’s environmental footprint and increase social impact.

Choose sites that allow for the participation of people with disabilities

Event publishes a sustainability report and has a written sustainable procurement policy.

Locally grown or sustainably produced food and beverages are made available.



A few examples of how the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmartsecured points towards certification include:



The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart partnered with the Georgia Peanut Commission to promote and distribute locally grown peanuts at the track

AMS offered water filling stations in the fan zone and on the concourse to ensure access to water and prevent the generation of single-use bottle waste.

Folds of Honor brought out family members of military service members lost on the line of duty out for a free day at the race

Henry County Sherriff’s Office brought local underserved youth out to the track for a free day of inspiration and fun through the Fuel for Success program

Quaker State purchased Operation BBQ Relief rub, a company with a mission to feed first responders and communities affected by natural disasters. Shell purchased 504 bottles of the rub and provided them as giveaways to guests and attendees.

Quaker State developed a "virtual cookout" tailgating experience that was attended by 194 stakeholders. There were no printed materials utilized and attendees were also given the option to “opt out” of receiving the mailed gift box during their registration process, to further reduce material consumption.

Other major sporting events in the U.S. that have been recognized at this level include the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA tournament, the men’s and women’s NCAA Final Four® basketball championships, and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

AMS PR